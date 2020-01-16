Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez Wiki: Facts About Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancée

About Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez Age 30 Years Birth May 29, 1989 Gender Female Children Giselle Guilmette, Avielle Janelle Hernandez Siblings Ontavia Samuel, Shanea Jenkins Parents Jodi Jenkins Address Providence, Rhode Island Country United States Nationality American Alumni Bristol Central High School Hometown Bristol, Connecticut Partner Dino Guilmette

Ever since Netflix’s docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez released on January 15, viewers have been blown away by the new details revealed around the former NFL pro-turned-convicted murderer. The series sheds light on his difficult upbringing and medical conditions, among other factors, but Hernandez’s 2017 death might forever remain an unexplained mystery. Nonetheless, this documentary, like many on the former New England Patriot, has revived interest in the other names involved, particularly those who survive him. Shayanna Jenkins was engaged to him and would have been Aaron Hernandez’s wife. She had stuck by him during his trial and prison sentence. Despite the fact that her sister, Shanea Jenkins, was the partner of Odin Lloyd, who Hernandez murdered. She and their daughter survive Hernandez, but questions about her life now remain. Where are Aaron Hernandez’s former fiancée and daughter now? Our Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez wiki explains all that and more.

Shayanna Jenkins Is from Connecticut

Born on May 29, 1989, Shayanna Jenkins hails from Bristol, Connecticut. She has at least two sisters, Shaneah Jenkins and Ontavia Samuel.

Shayanna’s father has not been identified. Her mother, Jodi Jenkins, remarried one David Lugo in August 2019.

Advertisement

While pursuing criminology at a community college, Shayanna worked numerous jobs, including at a home care company, law firm, and Comfort Suites Hotel in Southington, Connecticut.

While her Instagram shows she is close to her mother, her stepfather, and her sister Ontavia, it’s largely reported that Shayanna and Shaneah have been estranged since the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Don’t Miss: Ella Rose Wiki, Who Is Julian Edelman’s Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mama?

Jenkins and Hernandez Were High School Sweethearts

Shayanna met her football star fiancé, Aaron Hernandez, when they were both elementary school students in Connecticut. The friends began dating while they were in Bristol Central High School. They briefly broke up when Hernandez went to college out of state, but reunited when he was drafted into the NFL.

Advertisement

They got engaged in November 2012, shortly before his arrest. The same month, their daughter, Avielle Janelle Hernandez, was born on November 6, Hernandez’s 23rd birthday.

In 2015, Jenkins-Hernandez decided to legally take her fiancé’s last name, even though the couple did not get married. She wanted to have the same last name as her daughter.

Public attention on Jenkins-Hernandez intensified after Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd in June 2013. Shaneah Jenkins was dating Lloyd at the time of his murder. The sisters’ relationship reportedly never recovered.

Jenkins-Hernandez was charged with perjury after Lloyd’s murder and was accused of lying to the jury. However, the charges against her were dropped in May 2015.

At the peak of his NFL career, Hernandez had purchased a $1.3 million mansion in Massachusetts, where he lived with Jenkins and Avielle. A Patriots fan bought that house in 2017 for $1.0 million.

When asked about the rumors that Hernandez was gay and struggled with his sexuality, Jenkins-Hernandez said, “I had no indication or any feeling that he was [gay]. He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from.”

Also Read: Facts About Antonio Brown’s Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mama, Chelsie Kyriss

Shayanna Jenkins Has Another Daughter

Since Hernandez’s suicide in his prison cell and the attention and revelations that followed, Jenkins-Hernandez has been the focus of much scrutiny. She moved out of the house she used to share with Hernandez and appeared in several interviews.

She’s now focused on rebuilding her life and being a mother not just to Avielle, but also to her younger daughter, Giselle Guilmette.

Jenkins-Hernandez had relocated with Avielle to Providence, Rhode Island, where she met amateur boxer Dino Guilmette. Their romance led to the birth of Giselle in 2018.

From her Instagram, we know Jenkins-Hernandez and Dino are still in a relationship as of September 2019. Jenkins-Hernandez also recalls memories with Hernandez through throwbacks on Instagram.

Also Read: Facts About Thaddeus Moss’ Mother and Randy Moss’ Ex-Partner, Libby Offutt