Meet Basketball Player Shawn Kemp Jr.’s Fiancée, Ashley Alexander

About Ashley Alexander Age 28 Years Birth January 13, 1995 Kirkland, Washington Siblings Jadynn, Alex Parents Shawn Alexander (Father), Amy Miller Alexander (Mother) Nationality American Job Equestrian photographer and Recruiter Alumni University of Washington Works For Tommy Bahama

Shawn Kemp Jr. is a professional basketball player who enjoyed a decent college basketball stint. He is the firstborn child of Shawn Kemp, a former NBA superstar, and his first wife, Marvena Thomas. From 2011 to 2015, Shawn Kemp Jr. suited up for the Washington Huskies in collegiate basketball. And now the player is getting married. It’s true that Shawn Kemp’s son is in a relationship with a beautiful equestrian photographer. Shawn Kemp Jr.’s fiancée, Ashley Alexander, is also an equestrian and considers herself a complete horse girl. Get to know more about Shawn Kemp’s soon-to-be-daughter-in-law right here.

Ashley Alexander’s Family

Ashley Jordan Alexander was born on January 13, 1995, to Shawn Alexander and Amy Miller Alexander in Kirkland, Washington. Her dad works as a correctional program specialist at the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Facility.

Ashley was raised alongside her two sisters, Jadynn and Alex Alexander. Jadynn, the youngest sibling, has played college basketball for Seattle University.

Advertisement

Ashley Alexander’s Education and Career

Shawn Kemp Jr.’s girlfriend studied political science at the University of Washington. She was an excellent track and field athlete during her college. In fact, she was one of the top javelin throwers in the state of Washington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Alexander (@ashley.alexander113)

Advertisement

She stood second at the 4A state championships in both 2012 and 2013. In the finals of her junior season, Ashley threw a 16-foot personal best of 143 feet, 9 inches to take second place in the javelin. In 2015, Shawn Kemp’s soon-to-be-daughter-in-law stood third in the UW-WSU Dual and Pepsi Team Invitational.

Advertisement

After graduating, Ashley Alexander started her professional career with Aerotek as a recruiter in Bellevue. Her resume also includes stints at Convoy Inc, Amazon, and Redfin. In February 2023, she became a recruiter for the clothing company Tommy Bahama.

Shawn Kemp Jr.’s girlfriend is also a passionate equestrian photographer. She combines her passion for both horses and photography and is an equestrian herself. In addition to capturing equine competitions and events, her business also specializes in fine art portraits of riders and their horses.

Her Instagram page, ashleya.eventing, showcases all her work.

Advertisement

Ashley Alexander and Shawn Kemp Jr.’s Relationship

Though it’s unknown how they initially connected, they both are alumni of the University of Washington, so they may have known each other since then. Shawn Kemp Jr (born on June 21, 1991) graduated in 2015, while his fiancée graduated in 2017.

However, we know they have been dating since 2016, as Ashley shared a post with the caption “7 years” and a heart emoji on February 28, 2023. The athlete couple, who is together in every adventure, got engaged on August 22, 2021.

Shawn Kemp Jr also took his girlfriend to his hometown, Canton, Georgia, to learn more about Shawn Kemp’s family.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Jenna Barber, Lakers Pro Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend

The couple is getting married on May 13, 2023, in Chelan, Washington. The preparations are in full swing, and the soon-to-be bride has finalized her wedding dress too. Ashley’s sisters will be the maid of honor, and Shawn Kemp’s family is also expected to be there.