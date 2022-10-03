Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Sharon Maines to Leave KCBD-TV

Sharon Maines is a graduate of Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas. She started working in TV while she was a sophomore there. Maines then worked with a CBS affiliate in Lubbock as an anchor for the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. newscasts.

After seven years, she moved to the ABC affiliate in Lubbock and worked as an anchor and producer for another seven years. She left broadcasting after 14 years and joined the corporate world as a consumer affairs specialist and commercial spokesperson for Furr’s Supermarkets, Inc.

In 1995, Maines went back to TV and started hosting the morning show and noon news on KCBD-TV. She then anchored and produced DayBreak Today beginning in 2019, a highly followed newscast. And in a 2019 Facebook post, she accepted that adjusting her body’s clock is hard after anchoring the night-time news for so long.

Now, the veteran anchor has decided to retire. Her last day on the air was September 29, 2022. The station gave her a fitting tribute reflecting their 23-year partnership.

Sharon Maines’ viewers and colleagues have wished her good luck on her new life journey. She is looking forward to spending time with her family and getting more sleep.