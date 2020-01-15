Luke Kuechly’s Girlfriend: Shannon Reilly Wiki, Age, Family and Facts To Know

About Shannon Reilly Age 27 Years Birth July 31, 1992 Gender Female Siblings Matthew Reilly, Madeline Reilly, Tommy Reilly, Shauna Reilly, Marion Reilly Parents Sherry Reilly, Dr. Daniel Reilly Address Charlotte, North Carolina Country United States Nationality American Job Physician Assistant Alumni Gardner-Webb University, University of Cincinnati, Ursula Academy Works For OrthoCarolina Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio Boyfriend Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly is the latest NFL talent who has announced his early retirement from pro-football at the age of 28. While he didn’t cite a reason, injuries and particularly concussions he has suffered during his career meant that he could no longer play to the best of his abilities. After bowing out of the league, the linebacker can now focus on his health and his girlfriend, Shannon Reilly. They have been together for a long time and Shannon is projected as the one who will be Luke Kuechly’s wife. She hasn’t commented publicly, but she’s probably supportive of his decision. With his early retirement, the attention is now squarely on Kuechly’s girlfriend. So we’ve got Shannon Reilly’s wiki for all the details on this once NFL WAG.

Shannon Reilly Is from Ohio

Shannon Reilly was born on July 31, 1992 and hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, the birthplace of Luke Kuechly and not far from where he grew up in Evendale. Shannon is the second of six children born to Dr. Daniel Reilly and Sherry Reilly.

Daniel Reilly is a reputed orthopedic surgeon in Cincinnati. When he was an undergraduate student at Holy Cross College, he was a linebacker on the college football team.

Daniel and Sherry’s eldest child, Matthew Reilly is a math teacher at a school in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second daughter, Madeline, went to the prestigious Catholic girls school, Ursula Academy as Shannon did and graduated from Clemson University.

The youngest boy, Tommy and the second youngest girl, Shauna graduated from the University of South Carolina. The youngest of the family, Marion went to Ursula Academy too.

Reilly Is a Certified Physician Assistant

After graduating from Ursula Academy in 2010, Shannon has been paving her career in medicine. She first pursued her BS with a minor in chemistry at the University of Cincinnati where she graduated from in 2014.

During her time there she also studied medical practice and policy under a Denmark-based institute. She would also work in the office of a hand surgery specialist and was a home health aide for seniors.

While in college, she would also return to St. Ursula’s for two years as an assistant lacrosse coach.

Reilly went on to acquire a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from North Carolina’s Gardner-Webb University in 2017. The same year she began her job as a PA-C in OrthoCarolina, a job that kept her close to her Carolina Panthers boyfriend.

