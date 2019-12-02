About Shalaya Briston Age 24 Years Birth September 8, 1995 Gender Female Siblings Demond Briston Jr. Parents Demond Briston Sr., Michele Briston Address Allegheny, Pennsylvania Country United States Nationality American Alumni Temple University, Steel Valley Senior High SchoolSteel Valley Senior High School Hometown Braddock, Pennsylvania Boyfriend Terrelle Pryor

NFL player (and current free agent) Terrelle Pryor was critically injured in an argument with his girlfriend on November 30. Pryor’s girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, allegedly stabbed him in a fight. Both are facing separate charges after Pryor was taken to a hospital and Briston was arrested. Obviously, people are now very curious about Terrelle Pryor’s girlfriend. So we’ve got Shalaya Briston’s wiki for all the details on the altercation.

Shalaya Briston Is from Pennsylvania

Shalaya Briston was born on September 8, 1995 to Michele and Demond Briston Sr. She and her brother, Demond Jr., were raised in Pennsylvania. Her father, Demond Briston Sr., is a native of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and was a store manager at a local Dollar Express store in Homestead.

Advertisement

22 years ago we were blessed with my princess Shalaya Raelle. She is as beautiful inside as she is outside. Happy Birthday baby Daddy loves you to the moon and back! Posted by Demond Briston Sr. on Friday, September 8, 2017

Shalaya’s grandmother, Maureen McCloskey, and her grandfather, A. Bruce Long, both deceased, also hail from Pittsburgh.

After graduating from Steel Valley Senior High School in Munhall, Shalaya attended Temple University in Philadelphia.

Like Shalaya, Terrelle Pryor is also a Pennsylvania native, from Jeannette. Shalaya lived in Allegheny County, where they were reportedly arrested.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Frankie Shebby Wiki, Facts About David Bakhtiari’s Girlfriend

Advertisement

Briston Allegedly Stabbed Pryor during an Argument

Reports on Saturday claimed that NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was critically injured after a then-unidentified woman stabbed him. The woman was later identified by authorities as his current girlfriend, Shalaya Briston.

The couple reportedly got into an argument at Pryor’s apartment at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in Pittsburgh’s North Side, which escalated to assault. A domestic disturbance call was made to authorities and witnesses reported they had seen a substantial amount of blood in the elevator.

Officers who responded to the call were later notified that the victim, Terrelle Pryor, was being treated for stab injuries at UPMC Mercy Hospital. Briston and two other women reportedly drove Pryor to the hospital after she allegedly stabbed him.

Advertisement

Also Read: Monica Giavanna Wiki, Facts About Rams Player Jalen Ramsey’s Girlfriend

Later reports said that Pryor and Briston, who were living together, had been arguing since Friday night. Briston and the two women later went to a nightclub, at which point Pryor returned to the apartment.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers responded to UPMC Mercy Hospital on November 30 for a male stabbing victim who had… Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Saturday, November 30, 2019

When the three women returned to the apartment, Briston and Pryor resumed arguing. One of the women with Briston told police that Pryor “grabbed…Briston and began arguing with her.” He also allegedly hit one of the women.

When the women tried to break up their fight, Briston allegedly stabbed the football pro. She had suffered a bruised nose and two broken fake fingernails in the altercation.

Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. A rep for his family said that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Pryor was arrested on a simple assault charge, while Briston was charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Police have declined to hold a news conference on this case, while more details are awaited.

Don’t Miss: Sanni McCandless Wiki, Facts About Alex Honnold’s Girlfriend

Briston and Pryor Have Reportedly Been Dating for a Year

It’s unknown when and how Briston and Pryor became a couple. Several reports indicate that they have been together for a year and were living together.

She has deleted her Instagram since the assault incident occurred. However, she reportedly had posted pictures of Pryor and his son, Terrelle Jr., on it occasionally.

Terrelle Jr. is Pryor’s son with his ex, Heaven Lei. In 2018, Lei and Pryor’s other ex-girlfriend, Chania Ray, had gotten into an ugly feud on social media.

They have since moved on from it. While Pryor and Lei peacefully co-parent their son, Ray is reportedly dating Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills.

At around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, hours before the altercation, Pryor had taken to his Instagram Stories to post a rant about “negative s**t” he was going through.

Also Read: Isabel Pakzad Wiki, Facts to Know About James Franco’s Girlfriend