Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.

Shaelie Clark’s Family

Shaelie Clark was born on August 8, 1993, to Angie Clark and Michael Clark. She has a brother named Chandler Clark, who is married to Ellie Clark. He is an attorney at Lewis Kappes, an Indianapolis-based law firm. Meanwhile, their mom is a teacher at Eastern Hancock Elementary School in Charlottesville.

Shaelie Clark’s Husband and Kids

Shaelie Clark has been married to Marcus Velez since July 20, 2019. She met her husband in 2016, and the duo started dating. The couple got engaged in 2018.

Marcus Velez is a landscape and product photographer and owner of Marcus Velez Media in Vancouver. He holds an associate degree in liberal arts and sciences from Owensboro Community and Technical College.

The family of two is growing as the Sunrise anchor is pregnant. The couple announced they are expecting a baby girl, Ruthie, this December.

Shaelie Clark’s Education and Career

Shaelie Clark graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) in 2016. Before that, she was a news reporter intern with WISH-TV in Indianapolis. From 2013 to 2016, she was a student radio announcer for WIWU-LP 94.3 The Fortress, a radio station owned by IWU.

Before graduating, Clark was a community programming associate at WIWU-TV (the regional TV station on the campus of IWU) and a reporter at GrantCOnnected.net (a digital news source focused on Grant County, Indiana, managed by journalism students at IWU).

Clark started her career as a reporter with 14 News WFIE in 2016. She became a morning news anchor in 2017. And now, Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News for a new career opportunity suitable for the soon-to-be-mom.

According to Clark, midnight working hours will be challenging after the baby’s arrival. Therefore, she has accepted the city’s communications and marketing manager position.

Her last day on the air at the station was October 26, 2022. Meanwhile, WFIE played a surprise video about her as a touching farewell, which brought tears to her eyes.