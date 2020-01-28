Sean “Sticks” Larkin Wiki: Facts About Lana Del Rey’s Cop Boyfriend

About Sean Cory Larkin Known As Sean “Sticks” Larkin Age 46 Years Birth December 7, 1973 Gender Male Spouse Tammy Jean Stocks (Divorced) Children Patrick Larkin, Alyssa Larkin Siblings Connor Larkin, Brianne Address Tulsa, Oklahoma Country United States Nationality American Job Sergeant Works For Tulsa Police Department Girlfriend Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is the queen of sadcore pop, but she might have happier lyrics on the way, with some inspiration from her latest relationship. ICYMI, Del Rey made her new relationship red-carpet official at a pre-Grammy party, and her fans couldn’t be more excited to see her silver fox arm candy. The songstress’ boyfriend, Sean Larkin, is a cop and if you love the true-crime reality TV genre, you’re probably familiar with him. But for those who have yet to catch up on Lana Del Rey’s love life, here’s a primer on her boyfriend in Sean “Sticks” Larkin’s wiki.

Sean Larkin Is a Cop in Oklahoma

Sean Cory Larkin was born on December 7, 1973 and is currently a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He, along with his sister Brianne and brother Connor, was raised in San Francisco and he graduated from a high school in Fairfield.

The Larkins have now settled in Oklahoma, with Sean building a prominent presence in Tulsa’s law enforcement. His parents have worked in the military and his brother also seems to be in the armed forces. And Sean’s longstanding career in the police force is only the perfect fit.

A sergeant in the Tulsa Police Department’s gang unit, Larkin and his team have focused on measures to reduce gang violence in their town. He has been with Tulsa PD for over two decades and has a distinguished career.

Back in 1996, Larkin was a young college student interning with the police department. He would ride two days a week with a unit that did the rounds in the housing projects. He had no weapons or police gear, except a bulletproof vest and a flashlight.

One day, the unit was in a car chase involving some gangsters when one of the persons jumped out of the car they were chasing. Larkin chased after him and tackled him.

When the cops caught up with him and handcuffed the guy Larkin tackled, the officer there told him he couldn’t do such a thing again and addressed him as “Stick.” The same officer was later his instructor at the police academy and started calling him “Stick.”

As he began working the beat, other officers caught on to Larkins’ street name and soon he was knighted Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

With the current environment and raging debate on police brutality, Lana Del Rey’s relationship with a cop was under a little scrutiny. But she defended her beau, saying he is one of the “good cops.”

It is also this job that landed him a spot on TV.

Larkin Appears on Live PD

The CrossFit enthusiast and full-time cop’s social media bios prominently mention that he features on two A&E shows. Larkin first came to national attention as an analyst on Live PD. He later went on to host PD Cam on the same network.

Live PD followed police officers in various cities as they responded to calls and did their law enforcement duties. Tulsa PD was part of the show and the crew followed Larkin on the job.

As to how he ended up on the show, Sticks called it a “fluke.” “It has actually been seven to eight years in the making. The Live PD production company, Big Fish Entertainment, approached the Tulsa Police Department several years back about doing a show featuring the gang unit. A crew came to Tulsa and produced a pilot in hopes of getting a contract with a network,” recalled Larkin, adding that none of the networks picked up the show back then.

“Fast-forward to the summer of 2016. Big Fish reached out to me and said that they were going to do a live television show that showed police work across the country. This was a first of its kind … because of new technology. Live PD hit the air in October 2016 and the Tulsa Police Department was one of the original six agencies on the show. When Live PD was in Tulsa, they rode with our gang unit, and I was one of the officers that the crew rode with.”

Tulsa PD’s partnership with A&E ended after the contract expired. However, the show enlisted Larkin specifically as an analyst to explain the policies and procedures as seen on the show.

He was later offered the spin-off PD Cam, where he breaks down the events recorded on police dashboard cams, body cams, and helicopter footage.

One of the most debated incidents on the show involved Tulsa resident Randy Wallace. According to Wallace, Larkin and the Tulsa PD gang unit profiled him as a gang member, though he has no association with gangs nor has he ever been convicted of such a crime. He accused the cops and Live PD of slander for making him out to be a gang member on the show.

Larkin Is a Father to Two Kids

Sean Larkin was previously married to one Tammy Jean Stocks. They have a daughter, Alyssa, and a son, Patrick, from their marriage.

Sean and Tammy divorced and he reportedly has custody of the kids. Alyssa is a pre-med student in physiology and nutritional science at Oklahoma State University.

Alyssa and Patrick often feature on their dad’s Instagram. Alyssa also shares her dad’s CrossFit passion.

Larkin and Lana Del Rey Are Instagram Official

It’s unclear when Del Rey began dating the reality TV cop. Her fans first learned of their romance when they were spotted on a romantic date in Central Park in September 2019.

About being photographed, Del Rey said, “I didn’t know we were being photographed. I would’ve worn something different.”

Del Rey and Larkin debuted as a couple on Instagram in December 2019 with a sweet snap together.

In a show of how serious their relationship is, she brought Larkin to the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated in two categories.

