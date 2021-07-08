Who Is Scott Storch’s Girlfriend in 2021? Facts about Avalon Dawn

About Avalon Dawn Becklund Age 23 Years Birth September 24, 1997 Florida Siblings Aidan Becklund Parents Shawn Becklund Job Model Alumni East Lake High School, Warrington College of Business Ethnicity Sicilian Dating Scott Storch

Scott Storch may be off the market! The hitmaker posted a picture with his alleged girlfriend and his Instagram followers went wild. He hasn’t explicitly stated their relationship but it has prompted reactions from social media users. Some not so positive. Many however want to know who is Scott Stoch’s girlfriend. The woman in the picture is identified as Avalon Dawn, a model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She built an impressive resume since she was a teen and is becoming a self-made entrepreneur. Find out about Avalon Dawn and her relationship with Scott Storch here.

Avalon Dawn’s Family

Avalon Dawn Becklund was born on September 24, 1997 and hails from Florida. She states in her Instagram bio that she is of Sicilian descent.

She is one two kids born to Shawn Becklund. Avalon’s mother, Shawn Becklund, is a former dancer and model and currently a fitness trainer. While Avalon and her brother, Aidan, were teens, Shawn fought and survived breast cancer.

A post shared by Avalon Dawn (@avalondawn)

Aidan Becklund, Avalon’s brother, is a collegiate boxer at the University of Notre Dame. He is set to graduate with a business degree in 2022.

Avalon Dawn’s Career

While supporting their mother through her cancer battle, Avalon and Aidan maintain their honor student status at East Lake High School. After graduating from high school, Becklund attended the University of Florida.

She was studying business administration, marketing at the Warrington College of Business, she was actively gaining experience as a social media analyst with Agora. She was also a mentor at Retail You, had multiple internships, and did part-time jobs.

A post shared by Shawn Becklund (@shawnbecklund)

She earned her BS degree in 2020. By then, Avalon had begun her entrepreneurial career as the founder and CEO of fashion business.

She balanced all this with a modelling career that began in 2011, when she was 13. Not only is she following her mother’s footsteps and accomplishing what her mother couldn’t do, modelling put her through college and she graduated debt-free.

In 2017, she appeared in J.Alvarez’s music video for “Esa Boquita.” She was called for the shoot while she was smack in the middle of finals. J.Alvarez’s team flew her from Gainesville and Miami and back, she studied between breaks and makeup, and got back to Gainesville to ace her exams.

Avalon Dawn and Scott Storch’s Relationship

Scott Storch posted a picture on his official Instagram page on July 7. The woman in the photograph was identified as Avalon Dawn and it seemed like they were making their relationship Instagram official.

A post shared by Scott Storch (@scottstorchofficial)

The comments section was full of mixed reactions. The record producer responded to compliments for his alleged girlfriend’s beauty and even Avalon left a comment.

However there were some unsavory comments as well. Many accusing Avalon of being a gold-digger and some giving Storch unsolicited ill-advice. The comments may have provoked Storch to turn them off on his page.