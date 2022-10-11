Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.

Scott Engen Exits Dakota News Now

Scott Engen was born and raised in Brookings, South Dakota. But he eventually moved to Sioux Falls, where he began his career as a multimedia journalist.

He went to Brookings High School, where he realized his passion for working in the media and set his career course. While in school, he wrote for his school newspaper, The Broboca.

Engen earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from South Dakota State University. After graduation, he joined Dakota News Now as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist in May 2019.

Currently, Engen is the weekend anchor and reports three days a week. Ever since he began working, he has called Dakota News Now his home. But now Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now for a new career opportunity that will take him away from Sioux Falls.

On October 9, 2022, the anchor announced his departure from the station during the live broadcast. This will be his final week with Dakota News Now, and Wednesday will be his last day as a reporter. However, Engen’s last day as an anchor was on October 9.

Next week, Scott Engen will be joining WDAY-TV’s news team in Fargo, North Dakota. He will be co-anchoring the morning show from Monday to Friday.

It’s undoubtedly bittersweet news for the people of Sioux Falls. Nonetheless, they are excited about the anchor’s new opportunity and the next chapter of his career.