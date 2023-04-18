Savannah Tennyson has been forecasting weather in Springfield for two years. She is an elite professional and the favorite weather person of Springfield. And now she is embarking on a new adventure in her career. Savannah Tennyson is leaving KOLR10 for an exciting opportunity in meteorology. Since the announcement, her fans have been wondering where Savannah Tennyson is going next and if she will remain in Springfield. Read on to learn what the meteorologist has to say about his departure.

Savannah Tennyson to Leave KOLR10

Savannah Tennyson is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee. While at the university, she also got the chance to chase the most beautiful tornado in Great Plains.

In 2020, Savannah presented her undergraduate research project on ‘Prolonged Severe Tornado Outbreak in the Context of Atmospheric Blocking’ at the meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Boston.

Tennyson came to KOLR from Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she served as an evening meteorologist from KGWN. While working for KGWN, she also got an opportunity to report on the March 2021 snowstorm that dropped 31 inches of snow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Tennyson (@savannah_tenn)

The locals in Springfield embraced her with open arms and struck up a good connection with her. When Savannah took a break from work in February 2023 to treat her tonsil, her fans were very worried and missed her on the screens.

And now she has announced the bittersweet news of her departure. Savannah Tennyson is leaving KOLR10 to explore a new and exciting opportunity in meteorology.

Her last day on the broadcast will be April 24, 2023. Savannah has promised to share more details about her new job that will help her expand her meteorological horizons in the coming days. So keep your eyes peeled on her social media accounts.