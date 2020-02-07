About Sarah Kohan Age 25 Years Birth March 6, 1994 Gender Female Spouse Javier Hernández January 2019 - Present Children Noah Hernández Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality Australian, Romanian Alumni University of Notre Dame, Harvard University, Kambala School Hometown Sydney, Australia

In 2020, not only did Javier Hernández join the L.A. Galaxy roster, but the Mexican player’s stunning wife also joined the team’s WAG circle. Sarah Kohan, who is now known as Chicharito’s wife, first rose to fame on Instagram. But don’t mistake her for just another Insta-famous model or pretty sports wife. Kohan is the embodiment of beauty with brains. Our Sarah Kohan wiki has all you need to know about this stunner who will leave you with your jaws dropped.

Sarah Kohan Is of Mixed Heritage

Sarah Kohan was born on March 6, 1994 and hails from Sydney, Australia. While she calls Los Angeles her home now, she has spent several years in the U.S. and traveling the world.

Kohan revealed in her early interviews that she is of Australian and Romanian descent. She and her brother were born and raised in Sydney and Sarah graduated from Kambala School in 2011.

Her social media posts reveal that she’s fluent in Spanish, too, which is great when you’re married to one of the most talented soccer players from Mexico.

The adventure-loving beauty has also sailed the Croatian Islands in the Adriatic Sea.

Kohan Is a Harvard Graduate

You shouldn’t be quick to brush of Sarah Kohan as another model who loves to post on Instagram. She is a double-graduate with bachelor of law and bachelor of commerce degrees from Harvard and the University of Notre Dame in Australia.

Kohan’s father is a surgeon, and she initially followed the same path as well. But six months into studying medicine, she realized her true passion was in law.

“My passion for law has grown over time,” said Kohan in 2017, “and I am grateful for the skills and knowledge such a diverse course has given me. It has been a serious challenge juggling my travels, social account, law school and also working as a nanny for two children that I adore when I am back home in Sydney (I have looked after them for 5 years!).”

When she enrolled in Harvard, she was specifically drawn to international criminal law, and dreamed of working at the International Criminal Court in Hague.

Kohan Is an Instagram Model and Travel Junkie

Signed with Elite London and Insanity Group, Kohan is thriving in the model industry. And a big part of her fame is owed to Instagram, where she has over 1.5 million followers and counting.

On Instagram, she’s better known as Moonstrucktraveller, her former handle as a travel junkie and adventurer. Her globetrotting hobby began at a young age and she’s traveled to Japan, The Bahamas, Tonga, Kauai, London, Maldives, Bora Bora, France, Thailand, and Maui, just to name a few.

She’s also a skilled diver—her father first took her diving in Vanuatu in Oceania when she was 12. She took to free diving when she was older and once swam with humpback whales in Tonga.

Kohan also swam with various species of sharks during her travels to Bora Bora, Maldives, The Bahamas, Tonga, and Hawaii, though she still hadn’t encountered the hammerhead, great white, and whale sharks in her diving adventures.

Traveling means also tasting the delectable cuisines of the various destinations. Which may make it difficult to maintain that model figure. So Kohan has taken to trying out trendy fitness classes in the places she visits.

Side note: she’s allergic to garlic. And Twilight has proven that vampires are beautiful!

Kohan and Hernández Have a Son Together

Kohan and Hernández were romantically linked together around the time he was playing for the Mexican team at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Kohan would later admit that she didn’t know he was an international soccer player when they first met.

The model married the former Man U player in a secret ceremony, and in January 2019, the couple revealed through Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. Throughout the pregnancy, Kohan treated her Instagram followers to snaps of her baby bump in swimwear during her travels.

They had a gender reveal party later, revealing they are expecting a boy. Their son, Noah, was born on June 16, 2019 and he has been a staple in his mom’s Instagram ever since.

