The First Lady of Minneapolis, Sarah Clarke is spending the self-isolation period focusing on her pregnancy. Meanwhile, her husband Mayor Jacob Frey is receiving attention for his response to the harrowing police brutality death of George Floyd. Clarke hasn’t commented on the matter, but there’s no doubt she’s supporting her husband’s call for justice for Floyd. Clarke too is a civic activist who has been involved in local civic politics long before she met her husband. Our Sarah Clarke wiki reveals more on Jacob Frey’s wife.

Sarah Clarke Works as a Lobbyist

Sarah Clarke was born on January 17, 1989 and is a native of Minnesota. Her life, education, and career have been based in her home state.

Clarke earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and government and history from the University of Minnesota in 2010. She acquired her JD this year from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. Between her two degrees, she acquired experience in government relations and legal affairs.

Always politically and socially conscious, she served as the Director of Government Relations and Civic Engagement of the Minnesota State College Students Association for two years. After working as a legislative assistant for a law firm, she began her career as a lobbyist in 2014.

She was a lobbyist for the Emerging Workforce Coalition and Better Futures Minnesota. Now she is putting her expertise and her position as the First Lady of Minneapolis to better use as the Director of Government Affairs at Hylden Advocacy and Law since 2016.

Clarke Was Involved in a Campaign Contribution Investigation

Minneapolis’ Fox affiliate station conducted an investigation in bribery solicitation allegations in St. Paul’s 2017 mayoral race. Aiding their investigation was an anonymous lobbyist who turned out to be the wife of Minneapolis mayoral candidate, Jacob Frey.

In a meeting with St. Paul council member and then mayoral candidate, Dai Thao, Sarah Clarke found his remarks odd. She suspected that he was seeking bribes from her clients.

“He said at one point that he needed resources, to which my client responded that they would be happy to provide him with additional information,” Clarke recalled. “Again, he said he needed resources to spread his message.”

She was quick to conclude he was soliciting campaign contributions though the council member denied any wrongdoing. Her suspicions were confirmed when Dai Thao’s campaign manager texted her after the meeting asking for a campaign contribution and also hinted at supporting Frey in the mayoral race.

When the Fox9 investigation revealed the story, Dai Thao fired the campaign manager. Nonetheless, Clarke insisted that the manager didn’t act independently and Thao had directly sought financial contributions at the meeting.

Clarke said that however “lobbying” works, that meeting was not a regular business discussion. With her efforts, Thao’s campaign was investigated and he wasn’t elected as mayor.

Clarke and Frey Met Through a Political Event

Jacob Frey was married to Michelle Lilienthal from 2010 to 2014. After their marriage ended, he met Sarah Clarke, a community organizer and lobbyist.

Their first meeting was in a high school auditorium that was the venue for Minnesota Young DFL (MYDFL) meeting. They didn’t began dating instantly, choosing to stay friends before they became a couple a few years later.

The then council member had bought an engagement ring which he kept in his pocket for grand romantic plans to propose to his girlfriend. But on an errand to take the recycling out, Clarke said something incredibly sweet that Frey proposed to her right there in an alley near the dumpsters. Clarke didn’t mind, because she said yes.

They tied the knot on July 2, 2016 at the Minneapolis Event Center. The following year, Frey was caught up in the Minneapolis mayoral race while Clarke was involved in the campaign contribution investigation of the St. Paul mayoral race. In January 2018, Frey was sworn in as the Mayor of Minneapolis.

Amid the lockdown in Minneapolis, the Mayor and his wife had some good news to share with the city in March 2020. Clarke is pregnant with their first child together and is due in September.

