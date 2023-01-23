Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.

Sandra Ali Says Farewell to WDIV

Sandra Ali was born in New York and grew up in Egypt. Her background as an Arab-American has been a significant part of her professional life and news coverage.

She graduated summa cum laude from S.I. Newhouse School of Journalism at Syracuse University. Furthermore, she received a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Ali began her broadcast career in Pennsylvania at a CBS affiliate. Two years later, she relocated to Detroit and has been in Motor City ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Ali (@sandraalitv)

The anchor was initially part of the FOX 2 News team. Among anchoring top-rated programs, she did significant interviews and earned several recognitions for her work.

Ali worked at an NBC affiliate in Cincinnati before returning to Detroit at WDIV. She anchors for Local 4 News at 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on the weekends.

But after 13 years, Sandra Ali is moving on to the next step of her career. She told The Detroit News that she has received “a wonderful, new opportunity.”

“This decision was my own. I’m excited and focused on the future. I’ve spent nearly two decades combined both at channel 2 and 4 anchoring the news, plus having the privilege of being able to share so many important stories through the years,” she told the outlet.

Her last day on the air at WDIV was Sunday, January 22, at 11:00 p.m. As for what’s next, Ali is currently staying mum on it.

Sandra Ali has not revealed her next position and if she will stay in Detroit. However, she did promise to announce it soon at a later date.