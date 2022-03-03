Samantha Wolf Wiki: Facts about Matt Reynolds’ Wife

About Samantha Reynolds Age 29 Years Birth September 15, 1992 Plano, Texas Spouse Matt Reynolds (2018-Now) Children Grady Wolf Reynolds (born September 21, 2021) Siblings Mackenzie Reynolds Parents Scott Wolf (Father), Cathy Wolf (Mother) Alumni University of Arkansas

Matt Reynolds signed with the New York Mets again in the end of 2021 but fans aren’t done speculating about his career prospects. Nor has the attention waned on his personal life. Matt Reynolds’ wife, Samantha Wolf Reynolds has adapted to the highs and lows and travels of an MLB WAG life. She’s someone who is never far from the infielder and become quite recognizable to his fans. They are eager to know more about who Matt Reynolds’ wife is so we deep-dive into her background in this Samantha Wolf wiki.

Samantha Wolf’s Family

Samantha Wolf was born on September 15, 1992 and hails from Plano, Texas. She is one of two children born to Scott and Cathy Wolf.

Her mother, Cathy Corn Wolf, is a former Delta Airlines flight attendant and currently operates a commercial and residential design firm. Her sister, Mackenzie, works at CAA.

Samantha Wolf’s Education and Career

Wolf was a student-athlete who played soccer at Plano West High School and the Dallas Texans club. After graduating in 2011, the former district MVP attended the University of Arkansas.

She played four seasons with the Razorbacks while majoring in childhood education. Wolf is a primary/secondary educator however, there’s no details about her career.

Wolf is currently a blogger and Instagram influencer in the fitness and lifestyle genre. She also works as a marketing assistant and is a CycleBar instructor.

Samantha Wolf and Matt Reynolds’s Relationship and Kids

Oklahoma native, Matt Reynolds played collegiate baseball with the Arizona Razorbacks. He however didn’t meet his future wife, Samantha Wolf as a fellow Razorback athlete.

They were set up by a mutual friend who knew Samantha from soccer who thought they’d be a perfect fit. The friend wasn’t too far off.

Samantha and Matt met, talked, and hit it off. They initially didn’t date because Wolf felt the baseball player was out of her league.

That was until few months later when Reynolds returned to Fayetteville around the time Wolf was nursing a torn ACL injury. They hung out and went on dates.

When Reynolds left, they continued to keep in touch. She visited him during the MLB season and eventually grew accustomed to the crazy life of a baseball WAG.

They made a permanent base in Dallas while baseball took this couple all over the country. Shortly after settling in a home together, Reynolds proposed to Wolf on October 6, 2017. They married on November 10, 2018.

Samantha and Matt Reynolds welcomed their first child together, Grady Wolf Reynolds, on September 21, 2021.