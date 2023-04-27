Colorado Springs Meteorologist Sam Schreier Has Left KOAA

The people of Colorado Springs weren’t expecting that their favorite meteorologist would be leaving. However, it’s true; Sam Schreier is leaving KOAA for a new and different opportunity. Since the news came out, his fans have been curious to know if he is leaving the TV business and the city too. Find out what the weatherman has to say about his departure here.

Sam Schreier Exits KOAA

Iowa native Sam Schreier lived on a farm and enjoyed the occasional strong storm that would pass through Iowa. He also actively engaged in high school speaking and performance activities. These two factors worked together to inspire him to pursue a career in meteorology.

Sam earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology at Iowa State University in 2013. His first job as a meteorologist was with ABC5 in Des Moines, where he had previously worked as Chief Brad Edwards’ intern.

Advertisement

Schreier worked there as a morning meteorologist for three years and moved to KOAA as the weekend evening meteorologist in 2016. In 2017, he was transferred to the morning spot, and since then, people have seen his happy face and voice in the morning.

Breaking news, I’m leaving TV! Today is my last broadcast with @KOAA. I’ve taken a job as a water conservation specialist at @CSUtilities and I couldn’t be more excited for the future! Thank you for the love and support over the years, it means more than most of you can imagine! pic.twitter.com/kb2lNFj3XC — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) April 26, 2023

He covered storms such as the 2019 Bomb Cyclone and the 2018 Cheyenne Mountain Hail Storm. The meteorologist met his wife, Courtney, bought a house and started a family in Colorado Springs. The city has great meaning for him personally as well.

Advertisement

And now, after seven years, the meteorologist has decided to part ways with the station and TV business. Sam Schreier is leaving KOAA for an opportunity with Colorado Springs Utilities as a Water Conservation Specialist. He wrapped up his last day on the broadcast on April 26, 2023.

Advertisement

The weatherman wants to spend more time with his family, but the stringent working hours of TV don’t allow him to do so. Therefore, he is leaving the TV industry also.

He said, “For the past 8 years as a morning meteorologist, I’ve woken up around 2 AM weekly and my body simply can’t do it anymore. Because of my overnight schedule, I barely have any time to spend with my wife Courtney, and our corgi Pippa. I’m excited to have found a job that will give me more quality time with my family, and a full night’s sleep!”

Also Read: Meteorologist Brett McIntyre Is Leaving WHO 13 News Des Moines

Advertisement

The good news is that Sam is sticking around Colorado Springs, and you still can bump into him at a supermarket.