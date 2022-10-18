Meet Washington Commanders Sam Howell’s Girlfriend, Chloe Barbu

Washington Commanders picked up former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell at the 2022 NFL draft in April. Soon after his selection, the footballer posted a gratitude post on Instagram and introduced his girlfriend to the world. Since then, Sam Howell’s girlfriend, Chloe Barbu, has piqued the interest of his admirers. Chloe is a vlogger with huge followers, but fans want to know more about her. So, we delve deeper into her background in this Chloe Barbu wiki.

About Chloe Barbu Age 21 Years Birth March 7, 2001 Charlotte, North Carolina Siblings Martha, Natalie, Lucas Parents Daniel Barbu (Father), Martha Ynestroza Barbu (Mother) Nationality American Job Vlogger Alumni Marvin Ridge High School

Chloe Barbu’s Family

Chloe Barbu was born on March 7, 2001, to Daniel and Martha Ynestroza Barbu in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her dad is the owner of Stylecraft Ventures Custom Homes and Renovations. It is their residential homebuilding family business which her dad started in 2006 after leaving his corporate job. She has two sisters and a brother. Martha is the oldest, followed by Natalie, and Lucas is the youngest.

Martha is a nurse practitioner at CVS MinuteClinic in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Moreover, Natalie is a YouTube beauty and makeup enthusiast with 303K subscribers; she is also the founder of Rella, a digital workspace for creators to manage their entire business. In 2014, Natalie also did a YouTube video with Chloe under “Sister Tag.” And Lucas is a student at North Carolina State University.

Advertisement

Chloe Barbu’s Education and Career

Sam Howell’s girlfriend went to Marvin Ridge High School until 2019. She was a volleyball player and played on four volleyball teams. In 2018, her team bagged the second position in the beach volleyball state championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Howell (@sam7howell)

Advertisement

Currently, Chloe is majoring in business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is in senior this year. Simultaneously, she is also doing BBA in business administration from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. Her classes will finish by 2023.

Advertisement

Chloe has been a well-known vlogger since 2018, with more than 17 K subscribers. She regularly posts videos about her daily life and fashion haul. Recently, she posted a video about a surprise birthday visit to Sam in Washington on his 22nd birthday.

Barbu also works as an assistant project manager in her family business, Stylecraft Homes. In 2021, she designed and renovated the house of her sister Natalie. Chloe is not a certified interior designer, but she likes to plan and has an eye for it.

Chloe Barbu and Sam Howell’s Relationship

It is unclear when Chloe and Sam started dating. Sam did not come out to the world about his love until May 2022, when he transferred a series of Washington Commanders’ choice minutes.

Advertisement

In fact, the couple made their first social media posts about each other on the same day in May of 2022. Sam praised the individuals in his life for their unwavering support in a photo he shared with Chloe on May 2. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Commanders for the chance they had given him.

While Chloe wrote on her Instagram, “It’s been an honor to watch you trust in the Lord and glorify Him while chasing your dreams. Here’s to your next chapter as a Commander!”

Also Read: Meet San Diego Padres Trent Grisham’s Wife, Megan Grisham

Advertisement

After that, the vlogger shared pictures of their July trip to Cancún, México. On September 15, 2022, she went to the footballer’s house in Washington to give him a birthday surprise and also made tacos for him. The couple is in a long-distance relationship since Barbu is studying in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The content creator also arranged a draft party for Sam after the Commanders picked him up in May 2022.