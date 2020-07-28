Sabrina Balducci Wiki: Facts about the Wife of MTV “True Life” Star, Charlie Balducci

About Sabrina Balducci Known As Sabrina Maringo Age 43 Years Birth January 15, 1977 Gender Female Spouse Charlie Balducci May 2002 - July 2020 Children CJ Balducci, Louis Balducci Address Staten Island, New York Country United States Nationality American Job Stylist Owns Sabrina B stylzz1 Alumni Kingsborough Community College, Stella Marris High School Hometown Howard Beach, New York

Sabrina Balducci and her family are mourning the sudden death of Charlie Balducci, who passed away on July 25. The former reality star and his wife’s wedding was documented on MTV’s True Life. After giving the most infamous rant ever caught on TV, Charlie and Sabrina Balducci built a solid marriage. He’s unforgettable not only for reality TV drama, but also for his relationship with his wife and their family. Our Sabrina Balducci wiki reveals more on their marriage.

Sabrina Balducci’s Education

Born Sabrina Maringo on January 15, 1977, Sabrina Balducci is a native of Howard Beach, New York. She later settled in Staten Island with her husband and kids.

After graduating from Stella Marris High School, Maringo studied business administration at Kingsborough Community College.

She later worked at a salon in Staten Island as a professional hair stylist. Sabrina Balducci now has her own hair styling business, Sabrina B stylzz1, in Staten Island.

Sabrina and Charlie Balducci’s Relationship

According to New York State records, Sabrina Maringo and Charlie Balducci registered their marriage in Staten Island on May 19, 2002.

Their wedding was documented in the 2001 season of MTV’s True Life when the reality TV genre was still new. Charlie’s infamous wedding day rant titled “I’m Getting Married” from that season is one of the most viral moments of the series.

Maringa and her bridal entourage were at a dress fitting when a person from MTV approached her. “A woman came up to me and she said, ‘I hear you in the room with your mom — you guys are hysterical.’ So I came home, I said, ‘Charlie, look, they’re having this MTV contest.’ He jumped all over it,” Maringa recalled.

Though their friends and family didn’t understand why the couple was letting cameras follow them for four months of wedding planning, they all gathered for a viewing party. The newlywed Balduccis and their family saw Charlie go on a rant on camera when their limo driver was over an hour late.

Sabrina Balducci had no idea about the incident until she saw it on the show. But she admits that she had her own fair share of meltdowns during the wedding preparations.

Back then, many believed this couple wouldn’t last. But they were together for over two decades, up until Charlie Balducci’s untimely death.

Sabrina and Charlie Balducci’s Children

Sabrina and Charlie Balducci have two sons, Louis and CJ Balducci. Their older son was a newborn baby when his parents were featured on True Life.

Charlie Balducci passed away on July 25, 2020 at his home in New York. He was 44. The cause of his death is not currently known. But his family said that his death is not COVID-19 related.

Charlie is survived by his wife, his mother, and his 17- and 19-year-old sons. His sons have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral and memorial expenses.