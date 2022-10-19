Meet Ottawa Sens Alternate Captain Claude Giroux’s Wife, Ryanne Giroux

About Ryanne Giroux Known As Ryanne Breton Age 29 Years Birth May 14, 1993 Ottawa, Canada Spouse Claude Giroux (2018-present) Children Gavin (born August 26, 2019), Palmer (born August 5, 2021) Siblings Olivia Breton Parents Julie Ryan (Mother), Skip Breton (Father)

The Ottawa Senators got a new alternate captain when Claude Giroux signed with the team in July 2022. Unknown to most, Claude Giroux’s wife, Ryanne Giroux, has a connection to the franchise. The couple have limited activity on social media, but Ryanne Giroux is a noticeable presence at his games, leaving fans craving more. They want to know more about who she is and their relationship. So we reveal her background in this Ryanne Giroux wiki.

Ryanne Giroux’s Family

Ryanne Hailey Giroux (nee Breton) was born on May 14, 1993, and hails from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She is the oldest of two daughters born to Yvon “Skip” Breton and Julie Ryan.

Her father was an acclaimed ball hockey player dubbed the “Flying Frenchman” in the sport. Skip Breton was a six-time league MVP who captured eight scoring titles during his career as a member of the Senators (1984-1992) and Cobras (1993) in the Ottawa-Carleton Ball Hockey League (OCBHL). Yvon experienced early success at the OBHA Championships as a member of the Voyageurs, only the second team in OCBHL history to win a gold medal at the AAA Provincials, in Penetang, in 1985.

Meanwhile, Ryanne Giroux’s sister, Olivia “Liv” Breton, studied child and youth care at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario.

Ryanne Giroux and Claude Giroux’s Relationship and Kids

Claude Giroux has primarily kept his relationship with his other half private, and they’re not very active on social media. It’s unknown how they began dating and how long they’ve been together.

They announced their engagement in December 2016. However, Ryanne Giroux’s old Instagram profile, in which she announced her engagement, has since been suspended.

The couple married in Allentown, New Jersey, on July 7, 2018. The boho-chic wedding was in a barn at the Ashford Estate, the same venue where MLB pro Mike Trout married Jessica Cox in 2017.

Claude and Ryanne Giroux are parents to two boys—Gavin (born August 26, 2019) and Palmer (born August 5, 2021).

When Claude Giroux signed with the Senators, the family moved to his wife’s hometown of Ottawa.