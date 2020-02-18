Are Ryan Newman And Paul Newman Related To Each Other?

Ryan Newman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash at Monday’s Daytona 500. The incident has everyone talking about the NASCAR driver and revived a certain rumor about him. Ever since Newman established a presence on public consciousness, the Internet has speculated he is related to Paul Newman, the late Oscar-winner and motorsports enthusiast. Is the stock car racer the grandson of the legendary actor? Here’s a quick look at their family tree.

Are Ryan Newman and Paul Newman Related?

Paul Newman, who was born on January 26, 1925 in Ohio, is a multi-hyphenate known for some incredible cinema. Besides acting, he was a film director, producer, race car driver, IndyCar owner, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Paul and his older brother, Arthur had a Slovak Roman Catholic ancestry from their mother, Theresa Garth and a Hungarian and Polish Jewish heritage from their father, Arthur Sigmund Newman, Sr. Their father had owned a sporting goods store and Arthur was best known as a production manager.

Paul Newman died on September 26, 2008 reportedly of lung cancer. He was 83.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Woodward, and their children Elinor “Nell” Teresa (born 1959), Melissa “Lissy” Stewart (born 1961), and Claire “Clea” Olivia (born 1965) as well as his daughters from his first marriage to Jackie Witte, Susan (born 1953) and Stephanie Kendall (born 1954). His son, Alan Scott Newman was an actor who passed away in 1978 of a drug overdose.

Considering Paul was a fan of motorsports and even raced professionally, there has been some speculation that a supposed son or grandson named Ryan Newman is carrying on his motorsports legacy. However, there’s no evidence that Ryan Newman and Paul Newman have a familial connection.

Ryan, born on December 8, 1977 in South Bend, Indiana, is the only son of Greg and Diane Newman., neither of whom seem to be related to Paul Newman He has a sister Jamie but doesn’t have any other connection to Paul Newman’s children.

Paul Newman only had one son, Scott Newman who died in his prime. There’s also no evidence that Ryan is related to Paul’s brother, Arthur and his wife, Pattie Newman.

