Ryan Gold Replaces Bill Race on WTVC: What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC’s weather team? And who is coming in the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see what the new meteorologist’s forecasts but they also want to know what happened to the WTVC veteran Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.

Ryan Gold Joins WTVC

Penn State alum, Ryan Gold has been a weather forecaster in Pennsylvania and Wyoming. In 2020, he joined WJBF in Augusta, Georgia where he did the weekend forecasts.

Gold exited WJBF in September 2022. After wrapping his last day on air in Augusta, Gold came to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He is the newest meteorologist on Storm Track 9’s morning newscasts. He made his Good Morning Chattanooga debut on October 12



WTVC meteorologist David Glenn and Good Morning Chattanooga anchor, Bliss Zechman were among his new colleagues who extended a warm welcome via social media.

While Chattanooga residents are looking forward to Ryan Gold’s weathercasts, they are also curious about Bill Race. The three-decade veteran of Storm Track 9 was filling in for the weekday morning forecasts for a while. Now that Gold joins the morning show, viewers are curious what happened to Race.

Some queried if Bill Race is leaving WTVC or if the longtime meteorologist is retiring. However, these are all rumors.

Bill Race is going back to his weekday timeslot and will continue at WTVC for the near future. He’s also ecstatic to welcome Ryan Gold to Storm Track 9 and working with him.