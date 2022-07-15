Ryan Donaldson Leaving KFAN: Where Is the Minnesota Sports Radio Host Going?

Minnesota residents who have followed KFAN 100.3 know Ryan Donaldson all too well. Besides being a promotions director for the sports radio station, he is also an on-air personality. The Common Man listeners heard rumors that Donaldson is leaving KFAN. While he can be polarising for his opinions, he does have dedicated listeners who don’t want the rumor to be true. Is Ryan Donaldson leaving KFAN FM? The radio personality answered the query himself.

Ryan Donaldson Exits KFAN

Ryan Donaldson joined KFAN FM 100.3 in 2009 as an intern. From there he moved up at the station.

He worked the board and was later a producer. He spent the last five years as the station’s promotions director and Bullpen producer. At the same time he was featuring on The Common Man where he did have polarizing sports opinions but still earned loyal listeners.

In July 2022, rumors have been circulating that Donaldson is leaving KFAN. Minnesotans have been hitting up the station’s social media profiles for answers but Donaldson confirmed the rumors himself.

The rumors are true that I have decided to move on from my role at @KFAN1003. From being Intern Guy in ‘09, to board-op/fill-in producer days, & the last 5 years as promotions director, I could not have loved my time at this station any more. The people here are my family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ApVe8xj9yV — Ryan Donaldson (@RADonaldson) July 14, 2022 Advertisement

He revealed on his official Twitter page that he is indeed leaving KFAN. He hasn’t specified when his last day is nor has he revealed where he is going next.

Donaldson thanked his colleagues and listeners for his support thus far. It doesn’t appear he is leaving on a bad note. So rumors that he was fired from the station seem groundless.

Fans hope to see or hear him on sports media soon. For now, keep your eyes peeled on his social media to find out where he is going next.