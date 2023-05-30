Meet Race Car Driver Ryan Blaney’s Girlfriend, Gianna Tulio

About Gianna Tulio Age 24 Years Birth July 31, 1998 Philadelphia Nationality American Job Brand representative Alumni Palm Beach State College Works For Hooters of America

On May 29, 2023, third-generation great Ryan Blaney won the first race of 2023 and the biggest race of his career, the Coca-Cola 600. This is a memorable win, ending the Team Penske driver’s 59-race winless streak. Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend, was also there; her expression reflected her delight at seeing her man succeed. The South Florida model also posted Instagram stories and appreciation posts for the love of her life. This Gianna Tulio wiki sheds light on her background and love life, so keep reading.

Gianna Tulio’s Family

Gianna Tulio was born on July 31, 1998, in Philadelphia. She grew up in Philly before moving to South Florida for her senior year of high school.

Gianna Tulio’s Education and Career

Gianna Tulio earned her associate’s degree in business administration and management from Palm Beach State College in 2020. Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend also played on the soccer team in her freshman year.

Tulio is a model who won the 24th Annual Miss Hooters Pageant in Orlando on July 29, 2021. Her reign as Miss Hooters International ended in June 2022. The contestants for the event were chosen from Hooters Girls who worked in restaurants all over the country. Tulio worked at the Boca Raton Hooters location for four years before winning the pageant.

The competition had three parts: a swimwear round, an evening gown round, and an interview round. Tulio beat out 19 other finalists to claim the $30,000 grand prize. She also won the “Miss Photogenic” award.

After winning the title, Tulio appeared in many advertising campaigns. She also attended community outreach and special events, including the Kelly Jo Dowd fund for breast cancer research.

Tulio has previously represented South Florida in the 2019 pageant. In addition, she has appeared in the 2018 Hooters international calendar. The WAG was also the 2022 Hooters calendar Cover Girl.

Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend works as a brand representative for Hooters of America.

Gianna Tulio’s Philanthropy

Gianna Tulio has been associated with various organizations for philanthropy, like Tri-County Humane Society, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. She also raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association to support the fight for a cure.

Tulio is also actively involved in her boyfriend’s Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, which supports brain health causes that have directly impacted Blaney’s family, such as Alzheimer’s disease and concussion.

Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney’s Relationship

How the couple met and started dating is still unclear, but they have been together since 2020. Tulio and Blaney made their relationship Instagram official during their trip to Vail, Colorado. Expressing her wish to be with Blaney only, the WAG said, “wouldn’t want to be here with anyone else.”

The couple has frequently been seen together at events, including auto races, vacations, and award ceremonies. Tulio is Blaney’s biggest fan, both in person and online. She is always gushing over her boyfriend in posts of love and support.

When Ryan Blaney won the Coca-Cola 600, she was there with him, and her joy at his victory was totally evident on her face.