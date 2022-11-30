Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist, Ruben Diaz, has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, his followers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM.

Ruben Diaz to Leave 5News

Ruben Diaz graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2001 and began his broadcast career soon after. He covered sports at Tulsa’s KTUL till 2011 and was later the youth program team director for the WNBA team, Tulsa Shock for four years.

He came to Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2018, when he joined the team at KFSM 5News. The witty, entertaining and charismatic reporter has become a staple of Fayetteville’s mornings in four years.

Advertisement

Diaz announced on social media and on his regular morning broadcast that he is stepping back from 5News. His last day on air is on December 8.



After signing out from Arkansas one last time, Diaz is heading to Indiana. He revealed he has accepted a job anchoring the morning show at the Bloomington station, WTTV.

The experienced news anchor has not revealed when he starts at CBS4 Indy. In the meantime, 5News viewers have a week to catch up with Ruben Diaz before he moves.

Also Read: Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

Along with news of his exit from the station, Diaz also expressed his gratitude for his 5News colleagues and the Fayetteville community who made him feel at home. He’s going to make the most of the week he has left here before he heads to Indiana.