Meet Twins Shortstop Royce Lewis’ Supportive Girlfriend, Samantha Hobert

About Samantha Hobert Age 24 Years Birth October 12, 1998 Siblings Taylor Maher, Kennedy Anderson, Mackenzie Hobert, Joey Hobert Parents Danielle Hobert (Mother), Billy Joe Hobert (Father) Nationality American Job Acquisitions Associate Alumni JSerra Catholic High School, Arizona State University

Royce Lewis’ promising MLB career has had its ups and downs. Now the Minnesota Twins have activated him from the injured list. The fans couldn’t be more excited than Royce Lewis’ girlfriend. The shortstop has spent his time off with Samantha Hobert, who has been with him for the majority of his career. She supported him before his MLB debut, and continues to cheer for him. Hobert knows a thing or two about the pro-athletic life. We reveal more about her interesting connection to a pro-athlete in this Samantha Hobert wiki.

Samantha Hobert’s Family

Samantha “Sam” Hobert, born on October 12, 1998, is a native of California. She is one of five children born to Billy Joe and Danielle Hobert.

The Hoberts are a family of athletes. Her father, Billy Joe Hobert, was a quarterback at Washington before the Los Angeles Raiders selected him in the 1993 NFL Draft. He played professionally for nine seasons. Her mother, Danielle, played soccer at Sonoma State.

Advertisement

Sam grew up alongside her siblings Taylor, Kennedy, Mackenzie, and Joey. Kennedy Hobert played basketball at George Fox University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam 🌻 (@samanthahobert)

Advertisement

Samantha Hobert’s brother, Joey Hobert, was a wide receiver on the Washington State football team. He later transferred to the Utah Tech football team.

Advertisement

Her sister, Taylor Maher, is a labor and delivery nurse and a mom.

Mackenzie and Kennedy are also married.

Samantha Hobert’s Education and Career

Sam Hobert followed in her mom’s footsteps and picked soccer as her sport. She was a four-year varsity soccer player in JSerra Catholic High School.

Advertisement

After graduating, Hobert attended Arizona State University and played on the soccer team. She studied at the W.P. Carey School of Business, did an acquisition internship at Heslin Holdings in California, and was a legal clerk at Weil & Drage in Laguna Hills.

After earning a BS in finance in 2020, Hobert joined Green Sands Capital as the director of investor relations. As of 2021, she returned to Heslin Holdings as an acquisition associate.

Samantha Hobert and Royce Lewis’ Relationship

Royce Lewis was also a student-athlete at JSerra Catholic High School. But it doesn’t seem he was dating soccer player Sam Hobert when they were teens.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Boston Celtics PG Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Emma MacDonald

Lewis first appeared on Hobert’s Instagram in 2018, shortly after the Minnesota Twins selected him in the 2017 MLB Draft. She often traveled to watch him play in the High-A Florida State League, part of which made their long-distance relationship work throughout his baseball career.