Who Is Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?

About Richa Jackson Age 30 Years Birth January 17, 1992 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Spouse Rodney Hood (2016-present) Children Rodney Jr (born July 29, 2016), Riley (born April 18, 2018), Rich (born April 18, 2018) Siblings Richard Jr, Shaletha, Raven Parents Sonja Searcy (Mother), Richard Jackson (Father) Nationality American Alumni Duke University

Rodney Hood’s name has been circulating the NBA trade rumor circuit recently. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee also draws attention for his personal life. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. As the couple is low-key on social media, there’s very little known about Richa and their relationship. This NBA WAG though boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. We delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.

Richa Jackson’s Family

Richa Shantel Jackson was born on January 17, 1992 and hails from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Richard Jackson and Sonja Searcy.

She has a brother, Richard Jr. and sisters, Shaletha Richard and Raven. Shaletha’s work is based in Texas where she resides with her husband.

Advertisement

Richa Jackson’s Education and Career

At Midwest City High School, Richa Jackson was the star of the girls basketball team. She was Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year in 2010 among other athletic and academic accomplishments including leading her team in several stats and maintaining a 3.8 GPA.



She would later attend Duke University and was on the basketball team roster from 2010 to 2014. A torn ACL kept her out of a few games but she resiliently led her team to championships.

Jackson majored in theater studies along with a minor in sociology and a certificate in policy journalism and media before she graduated in 2014. After college, she had the opportunity to play pro basketball overseas. She however claimed that it didn’t work out for a variety of reasons and she quit after half a season.

Richa Jackson and Rodney Hood’s Relationship and Kids

Mississippi native, Rodney Hood initially played collegiate basketball at Mississippi State before transferring to the Duke Blue Devils. At Duke, he met fellow basketball player, Richa Jackson and they have been together since.

The Utah Jazz selected him in the 2014 NBA draft and Richa briefly played basketball in an overseas league. Since her return, Richa says she is living her pro-ball dreams vicariously through Hood and dedicated herself to her family.

Advertisement

Rodney and Richa welcomed their first child together, their son named Rodney Jr. on January 3, 2016. Months later, the college sweethearts married on July 29, 2016 in Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater’s Wife, Stassney Slater

In 2018, Hood signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the transition from Utah to Cleveland was tough on Richa because she was seven months pregnant with twins then. Riley and Rich Hood were born on April 18, 2018. The Cavaliers excused Hood from practice that day so he could be present at his son and daughter’s birth.