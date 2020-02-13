Robyn Alomar Wiki: Facts about the Actress on Hulu’s “Utopia Falls”

About Robyn Alomar Age 23 Years Birth July 3, 1996 Gender Female Siblings Lourdes-Marie Alomar Parents Kim Perks Address Santa Monica, California Country United States Nationality Canadian Job Actor Alumni Toronto Film Institute Hometown Toronto, Canada Model Agency Grandview LA, Fountainhead Talent Shows Utopia Falls

Hulu’s new series Utopia Falls, which premieres on February 14, is not just another sci-fi drama. The young adult series takes hip-hop to the dystopian future with a message of eco-awareness and youth activism. Robyn Alomar, who plays Aliyah, will star in the first leading role of her career. And she’s certainly someone you need to keep an eye on. Our Robyn Alomar wiki is the perfect primer on this starlet who is set to become the next big thing to take over Hollywood.

Robyn Alomar’s Stepfather Is MLB Pro Robbie Alomar

Robyn Alomar was born on July 3, 1996 and is from Toronto, Canada. Her mother, Kim Perks, and her grandparents, Kilby and Marie Perks, are from Toronto.

Robyn is Kim’s daughter from a previous relationship. Kim later remarried Roberto “Robbie” Alomar, the former MLB pro who played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Puerto Rican Robbie Alomar is the son of another MLB great, Sandy Alomar, and is regarded as one of the greatest second basemen in the league. In 1990, he had signed with the Blue Jays, and in 1991, he met Kim Perks, who was working as a skybox hostess at the SkyDome for Blue Jays games.

Their relationship didn’t last long the first time, and they parted ways. Robbie went on to marry Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera in 2009, before they had a very bitter divorce in 2011.

Robbie and Kim reunited after their previous marriages had ended, and they married on December 12, 2012 in a grand ceremony at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto.

Robbie planned a special event at their wedding for the then-16-year-old Robyn who would take on his last name. Not only did they have a sweet father-daughter dance, but he also gave her a ring as a present.

Kim gave birth to their first daughter together, Lourdes-Maria Alomar, in April 2014.

Robyn Lives in Los Angeles

The Toronto native is multi-talented, and has all the makings to be a star in showbiz. Proficient in taekwondo, kickboxing, guitar, and dance, Robyn Alomar studied acting at the Toronto Film Institute.

She joined ACTRA Toronto in 2015, and is signed with Fountainhead Talent in her home country. Robyn moved to the U.S. and settled in Los Angeles, California where she signed with Grandview L.A. agency to pursue a career in acting.

Robyn now splits her time between L.A., back home, and wherever her career takes. She had a role in Freeform’s Riot Girls in 2019, which was filmed in Canada. She also worked on the Powderkeg Media project Baldwin Beauty in L.A. She also had a minor role in Shadowhunters.

Alomar has worked in theater, too, with credits in productions like “Beneatha” in A Raisin in the Sun, “Magenta” in Rocky Horror Picture Show, and “Lil Inez” in Hairspray.

Utopia Falls Is Alomar’s Breakout Role

Outside of acting, Alomar spends her time improving her dance skills at studios in L.A. Her talents alone make her the perfect addition to the cast of the Hulu series, Utopia Falls.

The series blends the sci-fi, hip-hop, and young adult drama genres in one unique storyline. Robyn stars as Aliyah, one of the teens in a dystopian future where hip-hop is the only dance outlawed.

Bringing Hunger Games and So You Think You Can Dance together, Alomar’s Aliyah brings a group of rebellious teens together in a revolution that involves competing in the most prestigious dance show.

