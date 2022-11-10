Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.

Robin Reed Exits WDBJ7

Robin Reed wanted to become a baseball player after high school. And according to one of his tweets, he even had a private workout with the Texas Rangers in 1974. He was offered a contract with the franchise, but his mother rejected it and asked him to attend college.

Consequently, he attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Reed graduated with a BS in Communication Arts in 1978.

That same year, he started his broadcasting career as a sports director at WHSV-TV. But when the chance to report on the weather came up, Reed realized he had found his ideal career.

However, his degree did not include meteorology, so he began distance learning through institutions such as Penn State, Ball State, Mississippi State, Portland State, Lyndon State, and the USDA Graduate School.

Reed joined WDBJ7 as a chief meteorologist in 1982. Soon after, he covered the historic flood of 1985. His coverage has been featured in the DVD, The Flood of ’85 / Flood of Memories.

Reed has trained many budding meteorologists, such as Michael Brennan, now acting deputy director at the National Hurricane Center, meteorologist Frank Billingsly, and many more.

In 2017, Reed moved from weather full-time to anchoring at 6:00 p.m. After 36 years of broadcasting, he joined the staff of the communications department at Virginia Tech in 2018.

After 40 years, he has become a household name, and the news of Robin Reed leaving WDBJ7 was met with disappointment. The anchor has decided to retire, and his last day at WDBJ7 is December 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, WDBJ7 aired a montage on Robin Reed on its November 4 broadcast. Dozens of people whom Reed trained shared their stories about the meteorologist and anchor.

Furthermore, WDBJ7 will also be honoring Robin Reed with stories every week until his final airdate.