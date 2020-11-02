Robert Burton Wiki: Facts about the ABC7 Anchor Married to Jeannette Reyes

About Robert Burton Known As Robert Andre Burton Age 33 Years Birth December 7, 1986 Chicago, Illinois Spouse Jeannette Reyes 20th Aug 2016 - now Siblings Michael Blue Parents Bill Burton, Denise Moore-Burton Alumni Millikin University Works For WJLA, (ABC affiliate in Washington DC) Aunt Cheryl Burton Worked for WAND-TV (as Sports anchor) KATV (ABC affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas, as sport anchor)

News anchor couple, Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton, are showing off some hilarious chemistry on Tik Tok videos during quarantine. While Reyes is known at Philadelphia’s ABC6, Burton is a morning show host and sports anchor at Washington DC’s ABC7. They have made their partnership work both in their professional and personal lives. And he credits her for encouraging him and making progress in his field. This Robert Burton wiki reveals more about Jeannette Reyes’ husband and his rising career.

Robert Burton’s Family

Robert Andre Burton was born on December 7, 1986 in Chicago, Illinois. He is one of two sons born to Bill Burton and Denise Moore-Burton.

Burton’s father, Bill, owns and operates Professional Systems Inc., a company offering IT services, in Riverdale, Illinois. His mother, Dr. Denise Moore-Burton is a dentist.

Robert’s brother, Michael Blue, is a recording artist. He released his latest album, Bedroom in 2020.

Chicago locals are familiar with Robert’s aunt, Cheryl Burton. The ABC7 news anchor is Bill Burton’s sister. They often give shoutouts to each other on social media.

Robert Burton’s Education

Burton has been a basketball player in his student life. After playing for the South Central school team, he went to the Millikin University basketball team in Decatur.

In his junior year, Burton was a forward for the Big Blue team. In one game during the 2008-2009 season, he led his team to victory scoring six points.

According to his bio, Burton graduated early with a bachelor’s degree in communications. In his collegiate career, he recorded some of the best games in Big Blue history.

Robert Burton’s Career

Burton’s student-athlete background paved the way for his career as a sports anchor. He began his career at Decatur’s NBC affiliate, WAND-TV.

He started as an overnight news content editor before moving to the front of the camera as a weekday reporter, Burton was the general assignment reporter at WAND-TV from 2010 to 2011.

Robert moved to KATV, the ABC affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2011. He was the sports anchor there for three years, during which he covered college sport seasons like March Madness and SEC Football.

Burton came to WJLA, the ABC affiliate in Washington DC in October 2014. He started as the weekend sports anchor at ABC& and in 2020 co-hosts Good Morning Washington.

Robert Burton and Jeannette Reyes’ Relationship

Jeannette Reyes worked at WJLA from 2014 to 2016 with Burton and were also colleagues at KATV in Arkansas. While she currently works at ABC6 in Philadelphia and he is in DC, they make their relationship work.

Robert Burton and Jeannette Reyes married on August 20, 2016. Their wedding was at Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC.