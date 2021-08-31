Ricky Texada Wiki: Facts about the Texas-Based Pastor Who Passed Away

About Ricky Texada Age 57 Years Birth September 18, 1963 Louisiana Death August 30, 2021 Spouse Cyd Texada (11th Apr 2011 to now),

Covenant Church in Texas mourns the untimely passing of its longtime pastor, Ricky Texada. He passed away on August 30. He was 57. He had led the congregation for over two decades and was known for being an inspiration to several people who made his acquaintance. Pastor Texada overcame tragedy that tested his faith. In recent weeks,, he battled COVID-19 while Covenant Church community prayed for his health. Many were caught unaware by the news and ask what happened to the pastor. Here’s everything to know about his health and death in Ricky Texada’s wiki.

Ricky Texada’s COVID-19 Diagnosis and Death

Ricky Texada was born on September 18, 1963 and hails from Louisiana. He passed away on August 30, 2021, at the age of 57.

The illustrious pastor of Colleyville, Texas’ Covenant Church and his wife, Cyd Texada, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in August. While Cyd was recovering well, Pastor Ricky’s condition deteriorated.

Ricky was in the hospital with double pneumonia. According to a recent tweet from Cyd, he was in the hospital since at least August 10 and the family hadn’t been allowed to see him till recently.

Members of the Covenant Church congregation shared updates on their pastor’s health and requested for prayers for him and the family. Ricky Texada’s oxygen levels had plummeted. He was in an ICU and needed a ventilator.

Sadly, Pastor Ricky Texada didn’t recover from COVID-19. Several members of the church broke the news that he passed away on Monday.

Besides a lasting legacy of goodwill through his work and the congregation, Ricky Texada is survived by his wife, Cyd, their sons, Seth and Caleb, mother Dorothy, siblings and extended family. Cyd and the family are currently grieving and have not responded to the messages on social media.

Ricky Texada’s Family

Ricky Texada was one of eight children born to Robert and Dorothy Texada. His father, Robert Texada, passed away in October 2020.

He married his wife, Cyd Texada, on April 11, 1998. She too has a leadership role at Covenant Church.

Ricky and Cyd have two sons, Seth (born on December 17, 2000) and Caleb (born on June 22, 2003). Both kids are student-athletes and Caleb plays football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CydTexada (@cydtexada)

On August 28, the family had the first opportunity to see Ricky since his hospitalization. Caleb missed the first half of his recent high school game to spend time with his father, but returned to his team for the next half and scored a remarkable touchdown.

Ricky Texada was previously married to a woman named Debra who passed away a long time ago in a car accident. Texada’s 2014, My Breaking Point, God’s Turning Point, detailed that tragic period that made him question his faith and how he overcame it.

Ricky Texada’s Career

Texada graduated with a BS in business management from the Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College at Baton Rouge. He had been a pastor at Texas’ Covenant Church since 2015.