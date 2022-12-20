Meet New York Giants Richie James’ Girlfriend, Clara Critchfield

About Clara Critchfield Age 24 Years Birth April 14, 1998 Santa Cruz, California Children Samuriya Siblings Madie Parents Donna Yvette (Mother) Nationality American Job Famous TikToker Alumni Santa Cruz High School, Cabrillo College

New York Giants Richie James is in concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit on his touchdown recently. However, wide receiver made positive strides in concussion protocol after he returned to practice. Of course, his girlfriend is by his side through this. His admirers are interested in his love life and want to know who his girlfriend is. The fact that there isn’t much information available about the pair online increases interest. So we dive deep into her background in this Clara Critchfield wiki.

Clara Critchfield’s Family

Clara Critchfield was born on April 14, 1998 to Donna Yvette in Santa Cruz, California. She has a sister named Madie Critchfield and a brother, whose name cannot be ascertained. Madie and her partner Marc Solano together have a daughter named Kalea Rose Sullano.

Clara Critchfield’s Education and Career

Clara went to Santa Cruz High School until 2016 and graduated from Cabrillo College. She was the captain of soccer team Santa Cruz Breakers.

Richie James’ girlfriend always wanted to play pro soccer; this dream was fulfilled in 2017 when she went out to play soccer in Italy. She was a star player of Cabrillo College Seahawks too. Clara is also a TikTok star with 50.7K followers.

Clara Critchfield and Richie James’ Relationship and Kids

It’s unclear when and how the couple first connected. In January 2021, Clara shared a photo with the NFL player, and on her birthday in April 2021, Richie addressed her on social media for the first time.

James, who likes to keep his romantic life private said in the caption, “Twin Flame, Real life, Happy born day baby”.

The couple also has a daughter named Samuriya. Clara who goes by the name Clara Critch and claracritchyy on social media announced her pregnancy in October 2021. And their daughter was born in January 2022.

The trio vacationed together in Sarasota, Florida in the month of June. Also, in September 2022, Critchfield took her daughter to the stadium to watch Richie play.