Renee Reese Wiki: Facts about Ike Reese’s Wife

Ike Reese and his family are mourning the loss of his mother recently. The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker’s fans have flooded his social media with condolences during this difficult time. They also want to know about the pro-footballer-turned-radio host’s personal life. Who Is Ike Reese’s wife? His social media followers would be familiar with Renee Reese who often appears in his posts. She is relatively private and stays out of her husband’s spotlight which provokes some curiosity about her. So we reveal her background in this Renee Reese wiki.

Renee Reese’s Career

Born Renita Underwood on November 30, 1974, she hails from Michigan. She earned her BA in political theory and constitutional democracy from Michigan State University in 1998 and a master’s degree in education from Pepperdine.

Reese spent her initial career teaching at schools in Michigan and California. Since settling in New Jersey, she has been a substitute teacher at local school districts.

Renee Reese and Ike Reese’s Relationship and Kids

Ike Reese and Renita Underwood married on February 16, 2002 in New Jersey. They are parents to two children – Elijah (born on July 7, 2003) and Jada (born on November 25, 2005).

The family is based in South Jersey where Ike Reese hosted his radio show from after testing positive for COVID-19. Elijah and Jada attended Kingsway High School and are both athletes.

Elijah played football like his dad and also diversified to track. Jada is a gymnast but it’s unknown if she participated in competitive gymnastics.