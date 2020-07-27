About Rejzohn Wright Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches Siblings Deandre Forks, Dejon, Johnovan, Jamiese, Nahshon Wright Parents Jamal “Mal” Wright, Sadio Simon Nationality American Job Footballer Alumni Laney College, James Logan High School Birth Year 1998 Hometown East Palo Alto, California

Rejzohn Wright is one of the talented players seen on Last Chance U, season 5. The young athlete from Laney College overcame personal hardships to become one of the top junior college athletes in the entire country. The cameras that followed him on the Netflix show revealed how him slowly realizing his dreams of playing the sport he loves. This Rejzohn Wright wiki reveals more on this young athlete and where he is now.

Rejzohn Wright’s Family

Born in 1998, Rejzohn Wright hails from East Palo Alto, California. He and his football-playing brother, Nahshon Wright, were born to Sadio Simon and Jamal Wright. It was Simon’s second marriage.

Rej and Nahshon were raised alongside their brothers, Dejon and Johnovan, and sister, Jamiese. They also have an older half-sibling, Deandre Forks, who is a cinematographer and photographer.

Their father, Jamal “Mal” Wright, was a navy veteran who worked as a barber. Mal died in a fatal shooting in December 2017.

Rejzohn Wright’s Football Career

Both Rejzohn and Nahshon Wright are football players, and both were stars of their team at James Logan High School. After Nahshon departed for Oregon State to play football, Rejzohn hoped to follow in his footsteps.

However, Rej suffered an injury to his ankle that nearly derailed his prospects. According to Deandre, Rej had over three offers to colleges out of state.

After considering his options, Rej Wright chose to attend Laney College. Under Coach John Beam’s leadership, he became a three-star prospect, one of the top junior college players nationwide, and the No. 5 cornerback in the country.

Rejzohn Wright Is at Oregon State

After two years with the Laney Eagles, Rejzohn Wright transferred to Oregon State University in January 2020. He is a junior at OSU, majoring in sociology there, and plays defensive back.

Wright’s choice of OSU has been a long time coming. Collegiate football analysts are anticipating that Rej Wright is as talented as his brother, Nahshon, and their cousin, Alton Julian, who is also an OSU football player.

Rejzohn visited his brother during the Beavers’ season opener game in September 2019. He also took the opportunity to check out the program during his visit, something that was reported in the media.

In December 2019, much to the excitement of the football fans hoping to see the Wright brothers play together, Rejzohn Wright signed with OSU. He left Laney earlier this year, but has yet to see any play time.