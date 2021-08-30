Reid Sinnett Net Worth 2021: How Rich Is the Miami Dolphins Third-String QB

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Reid Sinnett's Estimated Net Worth: $300,000

Miami Dolphins’ third string quarterback, Reid Sinnett is shining in the ongoing NFL season. His success will certainly ensure more lucrative earnings as his career progresses. Since beginning his NFL career last year, Reid Sinnett’s net worth estimated at $300,000 in 2021. It will only continue to grow from here as he proves a worthy investment for any team he plays for. Though he hasn’t been playing professionally for very long, he trace his rise in terms of earnings and net worth here.

Reid Sinnett’s Salary

Reid Sinnett was born on February 5, 1997 in Iowa. A standout player since he was in high school, Sinnett was first slated to attend the University of Pennsylvania. But a change in the coaching staff prompted him to take San Diego’s offer instead.

While playing for the San Diego Toreros, he became the all-time leading passer in Pioneer Football League history, was named first team All-PFL and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He closed an impressive collegiate career by joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed him on a contract worth $152,000 in April 2020. It included a signing bonus of $10,000.

After the Buccaneers released him in September, he was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He has since moved between the active roster and practice squad a few times.

In Jnuary 2021, Sinnett signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. The two year contract is worth over $1.4 million with an average salary of $742,500.

Analysts predict his earnings to grow to $660,000 in the 2021 season. By the 2022 season, he’s projected to make over a million.

