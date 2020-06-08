About Rebecca Sue Jones Known As Beckie Thomas Age 48 Years Birth July 9, 1971 Gender Female Spouse Kurt Thomas September 2009 - June 2020 Children Hunter Thomas, Kassidy Thomas Siblings Nicholas Jones, Kyle Jones, Adam Shrum, Robert Papa Parents Connie Shrum, Buck Jones Address Dallas, Texas Country United States Nationality American Owns Kurt Thomas Gymnastics Alumni Cy-Fair High School

Kurt Thomas, a trailblazing gymnast, passed away on June 5, 2020 at 64 years old. Besides a legacy of changing the American gymnastics landscape, Thomas leaves behind a wife and family. After marriages that failed bitterly, Thomas found the love of his life in Rebecca Jones Thomas. They were together for over two decades until his death, and she’s supported him in bouncing back in his career. This Rebecca Jones wiki turns the spotlight on Kurt Thomas’ wife.

Rebecca Thomas Is from Texas

Rebecca “Beckie” Sue Jones, born on July 9, 1971, is a native of Texas. Her parents, Buck Jones and Connie Shrum, and brothers, Nicholas Jones, Kyle Jones, Adam Shrum, and Robert Papa, are all based in different parts of Texas.

Rebecca grew up in Houston, graduating from Cy-Fair High School in 1989. Her career also includes performing with the Dallas Mavericks dancers.

Rebecca Thomas has also lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has called Dallas home for over two decades. She and her husband, Florida-born Kurt Thomas, have owned Kurt Thomas Gymnastics in Frisco since 1996.

Thomas Is a Dancer and Choreographer for Gymnasts

Beckie Jones began her career as a dancer in the ‘80s. She’s performed with the Dallas Mavericks dance team, at Tokyo Disneyland, at Walt Disney World, on a Norwegian cruise line, and in a Vegas show. Her resume includes stage and theater performances in productions like Splash II and Grease.

She also served as the dance team director at Southern Methodist University in Dallas from 2005 to 2007.

Since 1997, Kurt Thomas’ wife served as a dance consultant for gymnasts. She’s the co-owner and operator of Kurt Thomas Gymnastics and served as the dance advisor for the United States women’s national gymnastics team.

Rebecca and Kurt Thomas Have Two Children

Kurt Thomas was divorced twice before he would marry Jones. One of his divorces was especially bitter and drove him to bankruptcy by 1990.

Before Jones, he was married to another gymnast, Leanne Hartsgrove. Their son is the musician, Kurt Travis (born Kurt Thomas on January 16, 1984). He changed his name to Kurt Travis after his mother’s remarriage.

Thomas and Jones married in Nevada on September 9, 2009. They remained together until Thomas’ death on June 5, 2020. Kurt and Beckie had two children, a daughter, Kassidy, and son, Hunter.

Kassidy Thomas is a coach at her father’s gym. Hunter Thomas was working at a car dealership in Frisco until the pandemic.

Kurt Thomas suffered a stroke because of a tear in the basilar artery in his brain stem on May 24. He passed away two weeks later at the age of 64.

“Yesterday, I lost my universe, my best friend and my soulmate of 24 years. Kurt lived his life to the extreme, and I will be forever honored to be his wife,” Beckie Thomas told International Gymnast Magazine.

