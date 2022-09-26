Meet Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater’s Wife, Stassney Slater

About Stassney Slater Known As Stassney Nicole Brown Age 18 Years Birth May 18, 2004 Sugar Land, Texas Gender Female Spouse Rashawn Slater (2022-Present) Siblings Aaron Brown Nationality American Job Blogger Alumni Clements High School, Stephen F. Austin State University

Rashawn Slater, football offensive tackle of the Los Angeles Chargers, kicked off the 2022 season with a victory. This has been a good year for Slater on the personal front too. Recently, he tied the knot with his high school girlfriend. She even shared a clip of her footballer husband doing beach drills when they were on their honeymoon. Fans are in awe of the couple’s chemistry and want to know more about Rashawn Slater’s wife, Stassney Slater. So, we dive deeper into her biography in this Stassney Slater wiki.

Stassney Slater Family

Stassney Slater (nee Nicole Brown) was born in Texas on May 18, 2004. Currently, she lives in Orange County, California. Not much is known about her biological parents. Stassney mentioned in her blog about the hardships she faced as a child and the environment was never healthy. Her parents were in and out of jail and prison.

Furthermore, she was saved by her aunt and uncle, who graciously took her into their home. She considers Craig and Melissa Wagener as her parents and family.

Stassney has a younger brother named Aaron Brown; he graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2021.

Stassney Slater Education and Career

Stassney Slater went to Clements high school. She earned a degree in Kinesiology and exercise science from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2020.

Stassney was also a student athletic trainer for about a year. But she then realized it was not her passion. She has worked with Charming Charlie, a fashion accessory company in Houston, Texas, from 2018 to 2019.

In her blog, Stass mentioned that her true passion lies in something that doesn’t exactly have a “major” or a “minor.” Moreover, she likes creating on social media, photography, traveling, fashion, and working out. Ever since she was a little girl, she enjoyed writing.

Stassney Slater and Rashawn Slater’s Relationship

In 2014, Rashawn and Stassney met when they were both sophomores at Clements High School. Both of them were shy, but Stassney liked how goofy Rashawn was, and it didn’t take long for her persistence to get them their first date at a teahouse. After his junior season, Rashawn took Stassney to the football banquet as his date, and soon after, they started dating.

The couple was in long time distance relationship when Rashawn went to Northwestern for studies. They managed to get through the long distance through the firm foundation of their love.

Rashawn Slater’s wife Stassney Slater, is very close to his family. Stassney and Rashawn’s sister Aliyah share a very close bond. Stassney and Rashawn got engaged in December 2020. They married on March 5, 2022, in Quinlan, Texas.