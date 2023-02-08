Meet Raquel Jackson, Oklahoma City Thunder Pro Isaiah Joe’s Rumored Girlfriend

About Raquel Jackson Age 22 Years Birth April 3, 2000 Oklahoma Parents Ricco Wright Nationality American Job Realtor Alumni Oklahoma State University, Broken Arrow High School

Isaiah Joe arrived in the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise in 2022 and met someone special in the Sooner State. Raquel Jackson is identified as Isaiah Joe’s rumored girlfriend. They’ve had a few public appearances together, including the recent Toyland Ball in Tulsa, recently. The NBA pro also appeared on her Instagram and they look besotted with each other. While they haven’t obviously confirmed their relationship, it’s made Joe’s fans curious about his rumored new partner. We reveal more about her background in this Raquel Jackson wiki.

Raquel Jackson’s Family

Raquel Renea Jackson was born on April 3, 2000 and hails from Oklahoma. She is the eldest daughter of Ricco Wright. Raquel has at least three sisters who remain unidentified.

Her dad, Ricco Wright, owns the Black Wall Street Gallery. He was a candidate for Tulsa’s mayoral race but withdrew before the elections.

Raquel Jackson’s Education and Career

At a very young age, Raquel Jackson is nothing short of an inspiration. Before graduating from Broken Arrow High School with a 4.36 GPA in 2018, she had been involved in several student body organisations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Jackson (@raqueljackson03)

At Oklahoma State University, she was one of 125 freshmen selected for the President’s Leadership Council, African American Student Association, Women of Standard, and Minority Women’s Association among other bodies. She was also a parttime event services representative for the university, a peer mentor and RA.

In 2018, she was crowned Miss Black Tulsa in the Miss Black America Pageant. She was invited to open the Black Wall Street Gallery, deliver the keynote address at Academy Central, visited schools to educate young children about diversity and inclusion.

Jackson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing in 2021. The same year she became an official licensed realtor after working as a real estate assistant for less than a year.

Raquel Jackson and Isaiah Joe’s Relationship

Philadelphia 76ers selected Arkansas Razorbacks alum, Isaiah Joe in 2020 NBA draft. In October 2022, he signed with Oklahoma City Thunder.

He featured in Raquel Jackson’s Instagram in a post in December. They attended the Toyland Ball held by The Parent Child Center of Tulsa in January.