Randy Wimbley Leaving FOX 2 Detroit: Where Is the Reporter Going?

Detroit has associated credibility with Randy Wimbley for a decade. But now, the veteran anchor is saying farewell to WJBK-TV. Randy Wimbley announced he is leaving FOX 2 Detroit at the end of February 2023. Longtime viewers who have followed his career want to know where he is going next and if he will return to broadcasting. They especially hope he will stay in Motor City. Find out what Randy Wimbley said about his departure from FOX 2 Detroit and why he is leaving the station.

Randy Wimbley’s Education and Career

Randy Wimbley was born in Detroit, grew up in Southfield, and graduated from Harrison High School in Farmington Hills. He grew up watching FOX 2 Detroit and dreamed of being a reporter from a young age.

He attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio, receiving a BS in Broadcast Journalism in 2007. While in college, Wimbley returned to his home state for an internship at FOX 2 Detroit in 2005.

Wimbley began his professional journalism career at WNEM TV5 News in Bay City, Michigan. In 2010, he relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where he was a reporter at WPTY-TV’s ABC 24 News for three years.

In 2013, he returned full circle to his native Southfield to rejoin the news station he grew up watching and interned at while in college.

Randy Wimbley to Step Back from FOX 2 Detroit

In a decade as a reporter and news anchor at WJBK, he covered the 2013 mayoral elections, the Project Greenlight controversy, the Oxford High School shooting, and many other ground-breaking stories.

But now, Randy Wimbley is ready to take a step back from the hectic schedules of broadcasting and give more time to himself and his family. He announced his exit from WJBK-TV in a Facebook post on February 24.

“This decision was difficult but will allow me to better serve my family. My role as a husband and father is my first calling and priority. And it is glorious,” he wrote.

His last day on the air will be Tuesday, February 28. However, Wimbley has no immediate plans to return to the TV industry. Or, we might see him make an appearance in his new role.

Wimbley is heading to the Metro Airport Team, where he will work in communications. In his new role, he will work closely with DTW CEO Chad Newton, COO June Lee, and Erica Donerson, VP of communications and external affairs.

In the same statement, Wimbley thanked all the people he met during his time at WJBK-TV. He was especially grateful to his colleagues, both old and new.