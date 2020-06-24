About Rai-Tonicia King Age 38 Years Birth July 16, 1981 Gender Female Spouse Shaun King September 2001 - Present Children Taeyonna, Kendi, Ezekiel, Zayah, Savannah Parents Toni Johnson Nationality American Job Podcast Host Alumni Arizona State University, Spelman College, Henry Clay High School Hometown Lexington, Kentucky Podcast Married to the Movement

Rai King has been with her husband, Shaun King, for well over two decades and married for 18 years. So there’s no one who knows him better. There have been several attempts to discredit the civil rights activist and his wife has always been there to support him and slam his naysayers. The couple, who host the Married to the Movement podcast, have countless supporters who are inspired by their relationship. She often supports Shaun from the sidelines but she is equally deserving of the spotlight which we turn on Shaun King’s wife in Rai King’s wiki.

Rai King Is an Elementary School Educator

Rai-Tonicia King was born on July 16, 1981 to Toni Johnson. The Lexington, Kentucky native would graduate from Henry Clay High School and go on to attend Spelman College in Atlanta where Shaun King was a student at Morehouse.

Rai majored in early childhood development, elementary education and teaching at Spelman before graduating in 2004. She was teaching at schools in Atlanta, Georgia and even had a brief stint as a trainer and curriculum planner in Cape Town, South Africa.

Advertisement

In recent years, she has taught in schools in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. She’s also the director of the non-profit, City Year that helps students and schools optimize education.

Rai returned to school to study curriculum and instruction at Arizona State University. She graduated with a master’s degree in education in 2017.

Her mom, Toni, also returned to college at BCTC Bluegrass Community Technical College Lexington, Kentucky.

Advertisement

Also Read: Allie Beth Stuckey – Facts About the Host of the “Relatable” Podcast

Advertisement

Rai and Shaun King Are High School Sweethearts

Shaun King met his future wife in church and began dating when he was a senior in high school. Shaun went to Morehouse College in Atlanta while Rai completed the final two years of high school back in Kentucky.

Shaun King, C'2001, & Rai-Tonicia King, C'2003We were high school sweethearts in Kentucky. We met at church and began… Advertisement Posted by Spelman College on Friday, February 13, 2015

Rai was something of a rebellious teen and once lied to her mom about staying at a friend’s house when she had travelled to Atlanta to spend the weekend with Shaun. After making their long distance relationship work, Rai joined him in Atlanta when she got accepted to Spelman.

Rai was a junior in college when they married on September 22, 2001. She was 20 and pregnant with at that time. So they had a shotgun wedding at their local pastor’s house with two of Rai’s friends as witnesses.

Advertisement

Rai supports Shaun in his activism and advocates for civil rights and education rights herself. Together, they also host the podcast, Married to the Movement.

Don’t Miss: Hasan Piker Wiki, Facts about The Young Turks Political Commentator

Rai and Shaun King Fostered Kids Along with Their Biological Children

Rai pulled through her first pregnancy while balancing her academics. Meanwhile, Shaun took an extra job as airport security in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

Their first biological child, Kendi, was born on March 18, 2002. Kendi, who celebrated her 18th birthday and high school graduation at home, is a playwright and poet on her way to study filmmaking at NYU.

The Kings have two other biological kids, their son Ezekiel (born in 2006) and daughter, Savannah (born on January 30, 2009).

Their eldest daughter, Taeyonna, was born on September 16, 1999 and is Shaun’s biological niece. Taeyonna’s birth mom had her as a teen and even though Shaun and Rai were college students themselves, they regularly helped out in raising Taeyonna.

Shaun and Rai adopted Taeyonna when she was five and raised her alongside their biological children. Taeyonna has all the potential to be a filmmaker, earning accolades for her anti-drug PSA film when she was only 15.

Their other adopted daughter, Zayah is also his biological niece. She was being raised by the Kings since she was born on October 9, 2013 before they adopted her.

They were also foster parents to other nieces and nephews, Elijah, Sakiah, and Ethan.

Also Read: George Farmer Wiki – Candace Owens’ Husband