Radio Host, David Blomquist, Leaving the Bloomdaddy Radio Network

David Blomquist, better known as the political radio host, Bloomdaddy, is wrapping up his flagship radio show this month. Bloomdaddy announced through his social media he is leaving the Bloomdaddy Radio Network. He is yet to reveal details but his regular listeners naturally had several queries about the announcement. They want to know why he is leaving the show and what is he doing next. Here’s what David Blomquist said about leaving the Bloomdaddy radio show.

David Blomquist Leaving Bloomdaddy Radio Network Behind

For the unaware asking who Bloomdaddy is, he is a conservative political and social commentator on radio and television for over two decades. He began his career in 1992, immediately after graduating from Kent State University.

David Blomquist aka Bloomdaddy started his career in broadcast as a sports anchor at WTOV in Ohio, and later at WCHS and WTRF, both in West Virginia. He’s been with iHeartMedia since 2003, running his eponymous talk show that’s syndicated in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Bloomdaddy has appealed to conservative listeners for decades. So they were very surprised when he announced on his Facebook page that Friday, February 4, is his last show on the Bloomdaddy Radio Network.

He didn’t reveal the reason yet but said it was the “toughest decision” he “had to make.” He’ll provide further details on the show.

So far he hasn’t hinted if he has a new gig in the works or if he is going to launch a new show. His ardent listeners hope that Bloomdaddy makes a comeback soon.