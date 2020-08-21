Rachel Todd Wiki: Facts About Brendon Todd’s Wife

About Rachel Ann Moore Age 34 Years Birth August 29, 1985 Gender Female Spouse Brendon Todd March 2009 - Present Children Scarlett, Oliver Siblings Stuart Moore, April Moore Neese Parents Kathy Moore, Dr. Stephen Moore Address Atlanta, Georgia Country United States Nationality American Hometown Gainesville, Georgia

If Brendon Todd is the underdog of the golf course, it wouldn’t be possible without his wife, Rachel Todd. Brendon and Rachel had been together before he went pro and she has supported him throughout his career, including the lows. When Todd was often disheartened during the slow phase of his career, he relied on his wife for encouragement. Now she’s often spotted at the greens, cheering on her husband. This Rachel Todd wiki shares more about Brendon Todd’s biggest cheerleader.

Rachel Todd’s Family

Rachel Todd Is from Georgia

Born Rachel Ann Moore on August 29, 1985, she is the youngest of three children born to Dr. Stephen and Kathy Moore. Rachel and her siblings, Stuart Moore and April Moore Neese, were raised in Gainesville, Georgia.

While Rachel and her family have settled in Atlanta, her sister April currently resides in Alabama with her husband two kids. Her brother and his family, along with their parents, remain residents of Gainesville.

Rachel Todd’s Brother Plays Golf

Brendon Todd is not Rachel’s only connection to golf. She was familiar with the sport long before her marriage thanks to her golf-playing brother.

Stuart Moore was a star on the greens back at Auburn University, where he was a two-time All SEC performer and twice named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll. After graduating with a degree in finance, he worked in insurance while also playing a few mini tours.

Rachel hardly considers herself an expert in golf. But her experience watching her brother play helped her be an encouraging pillar of support to her husband when he was having a slump in his pro career.

Rachel and Brendon Todd’s Relationship

North Carolina native Brendon Todd attended the University of Georgia and was part of the golf team that won the 2005 national championship. He won his first spot on the PGA Tour in 2009, the same year he got hitched.

Brendon Todd and Rachel Moore got married on March 14, 2009 in Greensboro, Georgia. Her sister April was the matron of honor and her brother Stuart was one of Todd’s groomsmen.

After the wedding, the couple honeymooned in Mexico before returning to Georgia. They currently reside in Atlanta with their kids.

Rachel and Brendon are parents to three children. The oldest, a son named Oliver, was born in 2014 after Todd won his first PGA Tour event that year. Their older daughter, Scarlett, was born in 2016. They have one more daughter who was born in 2018.

Rachel has supported Brendon through his career, which was rising, but very slowly. While she cheered for him, she also managed their finances, for which she earned the nickname “Pennypincher.”

For a brief period, they were considering investing in a restaurant franchise. But when Todd improved his swing and started winning titles, Rachel didn’t have to get into a business she had no interest in.

