Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife

Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.

Rachel Glandorf McCoy’s Family

Rachel Diane Glandorf was born on June 15, 1987 in Los Angeles. She is from Peoria, Arizona but also lived in Colorado.

Rachel is the older of two children born to Steve and Liisa Glandorf. She grew up alongside a brother, Josh.

Rachel and Josh’s father, Steve Glandorf, has worked as a teacher, coach, police officer, school administrator, and most recently a training consultant for a digital media business.

Rachel Glandorf McCoy’s Education and Career

Rachel Glandorf was a track and field athlete and lettered in volleyball and basketball at Vail Christian High School. After graduating in 2005, she attended Baylor University in Texas.

Glandorf majored in athletic training while on the track team. She didn’t compete in her first year but record the season-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles at the Dr Pepper Invitational in 2007. She graduated with a degree in journalism and public relations.

She had a brief sports media career. She interned at KEYE 42 TV but hasn’t had any professional broadcast appearances recently.

Rachel Glandorf McCoy and Colt McCoy’s Relationship and Kids

When Rachel Glandorf was a student at Baylor, Colt McCoy was playing collegiate football at the University of Texas at Austin. They met in the summer of 2008 when she was an intern at KEYE. Rachel had interviewed the quarterback several times before they started dating by the end of summer.

They initially kept their relationship private. By 2009, Glandorf was calling Austin home and was attending McCoy’s games with his family.

In January 2010, they announced their engagement. Rachel Glandorf and Colt McCoy married on July 17, 2010. Jordan Shipley, Colt’s college roommate, teammate, and fellow NFL pro, was his best man.

Rachel and Colt are parents to two girls and a boy. Their eldest, Sloane, was born in 2015, their younger daughter, Brooke Lincoln, was born on November 18, 2016, and their son was born on July 10, 2018.