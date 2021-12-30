Rachel Bogle Leaving CBS4: Where is She Going? Making a Long-Held Dream Come True!

Attractive anchor Rachel Bogle worked for CBS4 for five long years and viewers loved her on their TVs and she became a hard habit to break. Now she has announced her departure from the Indianapolis TV station she called home all these years and expressed her feelings about this on her social media accounts. She has said that she had a wonderful working experience at CBS4 all these years but now it was time to do what she has been dreaming about for a while now – Work as an Evening News Anchor! Even though Bogle hasn’t revealed yet where she is going she has tweeted that her fans can find this out after January 1, 2022, by reading her social media posts. Undoubtedly lots of people are going to log on and find out!

Popular Anchor Rachel Bogle is Leaving CBS4

Everybody’s favorite CBS4 anchor Rachel Bogle has broken a million hearts. Maybe a lot more! That’s because she has recently announced on her social media accounts her decision that’s pretty much shaken and upset her viewers and fans. She decided to leave CBS4 for good after working in the popular TV station for more than five full years.

That’s right folks, Rachel Bogle is saying “Sayonara” to CBS4 after sparkling on the airwaves for five consecutive years during which she developed a devoted fan following.

Advertisement

Usually when a high level and popular anchor or TV personality leaves there is a lot of information about it in advance as it is a big event for the concerned person, the TV station or media outlet, and of course the viewers who are habituated to him or her. In the case of attractive Rachel Bogle, her leaving has been low key with the news coming out primarily through her social media messages to all her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle)

Advertisement

Rachel Bogle has mostly used her Facebook and her Twitter accounts to post heartfelt and emotional messages about her leaving CBS4 about 8-10 days in advance.

Advertisement

Bogle’s Departure from CBS4 Has Come as a Rude Shock!

The news of Rachel Bogle’s impending departure from CBS4 has gotten her viewers and fans talking about her and they are asking questions like – What happened to Rachel Bogle? Some viewers who have been following Bogle’s social media accounts have spread this news which is an unpleasant shock to almost all her followers – Rachel Bogle Leaving CBS4!

Like any good and inevitable addictive habit viewers who were used to watching the good-looking Rachel Bogle thought that the day when she says goodbye to them would never come. Unfortunately, it has!

Bogle is All Excited about Her Impending New Adventure!

Once the viewers got over the initial huge shock they asked the question that is on everybody’s lips – Where is Rachel Bogle going? Without spelling it out in capital letters Bogle has hinted where she is headed to next – A stint as an Evening News Anchor! That’s right! Bogle has revealed her long-held dream of working as an evening news anchor in some influential TV station. She is calling it “Her New Adventure.” It’s an opportunity she has got with much difficulty and she is clear that she is pursuing it with all her passion and energy.

Advertisement

New Year 2022 Will Bring New News about Rachel Bogle!

In her latest Twitter tweet Rachel Bogle has written that she hasn’t shared with her fans where she is headed off to professionally – Read that as “Which TV station or media outlet am I joining?” However, she will reveal the details on her social media during the first weekend of the New Year 2022!

So if you want to know where you will get to see and hear the exciting Rachel Bogle next then be sure to check out her social media posts from January 1, 2022, onwards. It’s obvious that Rachel Bogle is off to new greener pastures but if you want to know which one it is exactly then spend some quality time following her social media accounts!

Bogle’s Work Philosophy Always is “Work is Fun!”

In her goodbye messages, Bogle said that she enjoyed working with different co-workers and colleagues at CBS4 and she learned a lot. She had a great time as it never felt like work because she enjoyed and loved doing it so much. Now that Rachel Bogle will be working as an evening news anchor which has been her dream for a long time it’s going to feel even less like work and more like unbridled fun.

Advertisement

In a very natural way, Rachel Bogle despite being a grown-up woman is doing what all girls have known all along – Girls just wanna have fun! So now it’s exit CBS4 and soon the entry of a new phase of fun-filled career achievement!