Who Is Quin Snyder’s Wife? Meet Amy Snyder, the Partner of the Utah Jazz Head Coach

Quin Snyder has had a celebrated coaching career, both in college basketball and the NBA. While he’s currently the head coach of the Utah Jazz, fans of other NBA teams would eagerly scout him to their favorite team. The coach’s personal life, though, has been something of an enigma for fans. They are most often curious about Quin Snyder’s wife. He is married to Amy Snyder, who has her own illustrious career in the field of education. Fans of any NBA team would be impressed if she was part of a franchise through her husband. Her background is worth the attention in this Amy Snyder wiki.

About Amy Snyder Age 46 Years Birth April 13, 1976 Spouse Quin Snyder (2010-Now) Children Owen Snyder, Madeleine Snyder, Tristan Snyder, Anika Snyder, Wyatt Snyder Siblings Michael Weisenburgh Parents Mary Weisenburgh (Mother), Louis Weisenburgh (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Texas at Austin Works For PEER International

Amy Snyder’s Family

Amy Weisenburgh reportedly was born on April 13, 1976, to Mary and Louis Weisenburgh. Her family is based in Jacksonville, Florida. Her father, Louis, is a U.S. Army veteran and worked with Chevron.

She has one brother, Michael Weisenburgh. He is, however, currently based in Oregon with his family.

Amy Snyder’s Career

Amy Snyder has a BS in psychology with an emphasis on behavioral analysis from the University of Florida. She received her MA in special education from the University of Washington and completed her PhD in learning disabilities and behavior disorders at the University of Texas at Austin in 2011.

Snyder also earned the prestigious Fulbright Research Grant. She spent a year in 1999 in Peru as a researcher.

Snyder has spent the past two decades with PEER International. She was the director of training and technology until 2012. Since 2006, she has served as the director of curriculum design & evaluation.

She’s also published multiple research papers in her career. She’s dedicated some of her earliest papers to her parents.

Amy Snyder and Quin Snyder’s Relationship and Kids

Basketball coach Quin Snyder reportedly was married to Helen Redwine from 1999 to 2006, around the time he was coaching the Missouri Tigers. Snyder’s NBA coaching career began in 2010 with the Philadelphia 76ers. That same year, he reportedly married Amy Weisenburgh.

Quin Snyder is dad to five children—Owen (born December 25, 2002), Madeleine, Tristan, Anika, and Wyatt Snyder. Owen is Quin’s son with Redwine. At least Anika and Wyatt are confirmed to be Amy’s children. Further details about the coach’s children, however, remain obscure.