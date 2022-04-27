Who Is Quin Snyder’s Wife? Meet Amy Snyder, the Partner of the Utah Jazz Head Coach

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Quin Snyder has had a celebrated coaching career, both in college basketball and the NBA. While he’s currently the head coach of the Utah Jazz, fans of other NBA teams would eagerly scout him to their favorite team. The coach’s personal life, though, has been something of an enigma for fans. They are most often curious about Quin Snyder’s wife. He is married to Amy Snyder, who has her own illustrious career in the field of education. Fans of any NBA team would be impressed if she was part of a franchise through her husband. Her background is worth the attention in this Amy Snyder wiki.

About Amy Snyder
Age46 Years
BirthApril 13, 1976
SpouseQuin Snyder (2010-Now)
ChildrenOwen Snyder, Madeleine Snyder, Tristan Snyder, Anika Snyder, Wyatt Snyder
SiblingsMichael Weisenburgh
ParentsMary Weisenburgh (Mother), Louis Weisenburgh (Father)
NationalityAmerican
AlumniUniversity of Texas at Austin
Works ForPEER International

Amy Snyder’s Family

Amy Weisenburgh reportedly was born on April 13, 1976, to Mary and Louis Weisenburgh. Her family is based in Jacksonville, Florida. Her father, Louis, is a U.S. Army veteran and worked with Chevron.

She has one brother, Michael Weisenburgh. He is, however, currently based in Oregon with his family.

Amy Snyder’s Career

Amy Snyder has a BS in psychology with an emphasis on behavioral analysis from the University of Florida. She received her MA in special education from the University of Washington and completed her PhD in learning disabilities and behavior disorders at the University of Texas at Austin in 2011.

Snyder also earned the prestigious Fulbright Research Grant. She spent a year in 1999 in Peru as a researcher.

Snyder has spent the past two decades with PEER International. She was the director of training and technology until 2012. Since 2006, she has served as the director of curriculum design & evaluation.

She’s also published multiple research papers in her career. She’s dedicated some of her earliest papers to her parents.

Amy Snyder and Quin Snyder’s Relationship and Kids

Basketball coach Quin Snyder reportedly was married to Helen Redwine from 1999 to 2006, around the time he was coaching the Missouri Tigers. Snyder’s NBA coaching career began in 2010 with the Philadelphia 76ers. That same year, he reportedly married Amy Weisenburgh.

Quin Snyder is dad to five children—Owen (born December 25, 2002), Madeleine, Tristan, Anika, and Wyatt Snyder. Owen is Quin’s son with Redwine. At least Anika and Wyatt are confirmed to be Amy’s children. Further details about the coach’s children, however, remain obscure.