Meet San Diego Padres Preston Tucker’s Wife, Haley Walters Tucker

About Haley Walters Tucker Spouse Preston Tucker (2022-present) Siblings Wendy Freeman Parents Jan Stewart Walters (Mother), Greg Harrel Walters (Father) Nationality American Job Clinical partner manager Alumni Louisiana State University, Tulane University School of Medicine Works For Audubon Bioscience

On December 9, 2022, Preston Tucker signed a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres, including an invitation to spring training. The baseball player has been fighting to return to the show for many years and has never given up. The older brother of current Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker looks forward to another chance to prove that he belongs in the Pros. And Preston Tucker’s wife, Haley Walters Tucker, completely supports her husband in his professional journey. The admirers of the newlywed couple have shown them a lot of support. We reveal more about her in this Haley Walters Tucker wiki.

Haley Walters Tucker’s Family

Haley Walters Tucker was born on March 13 to Jan Stewart Walters and Greg Harrel Walters in Laurel, Mississippi. Her mom works at Laurel Oaks Dental Care.

She has a sister named Wendy Freeman, who lives in Ellisville, Mississippi.

Advertisement

Haley Walters Tucker’s Education and Career

Haley earned her bachelor’s in Kinesiology from Louisiana State University in 2016. After that, she pursued her master’s in pathology from Tulane University School of Medicine in 2021.

While graduating, Preston Tucker’s wife was a student researcher at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. From 2018 to 2020, the WAG served as the Clinical Research Coordinator for Atlanta Center for Medical Research.

Haley has also worked as a student research technician at SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus) Lab of Tulane University School of Medicine.

She is a clinical partner manager for Audubon Bioscience and a pathologist’s assistant at Nicklas Medical Staffing.

Advertisement

Haley Walters Tucker and Preston Tucker’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met and started dating. Preston doesn’t seem to share about his private life on social media, and Haley sets her Instagram to private.

Advertisement

On November 6, 2018, the baseball player first mentioned his girlfriend on Instagram, so they have been together for at least five years.

Also Read: Dallas Stars LW Jamie Benn & Girlfriend Jessica Bennett Are Engaged!

He popped the question to Haley in January 2021, and the couple got married a year later on January 8.