Polly Brennaman Wiki: Facts about Thom Brennaman’s Wife

Thom Brennaman in Cincinnati, Ohio (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

About Polly Brennaman
Known AsPolly Annette Rassi
Age47 Years
BirthDecember 27, 1972
GenderFemale
SpouseThom Brennaman November 2000 - Present
ChildrenLuke Dawson, Ella Mae
SiblingsKara Rassi Arnaudy
ParentsMartha Lewis Rassi
AddressCincinnati, Ohio
CountryUnited States
NationalityAmerican
HometownScottsdale, Arizona

Thom Brennaman, the Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, was suspended on August 19, after he uttered an anti-gay slur on-air. The scandal has brought the attention on Thom Brennaman’s wife and family. Polly Brennaman has been seen by fans at Reds games with her kids and extended family. While Thom apologized for his comments, his future is unknown. But he certainly will have Polly in his corner the same way she supported him throughout his career. This Polly Brennaman wiki elaborates more on the announcer’s wife.

Polly Brennaman’s Family

Born Polly Annette Rassi on December 27, 1972, she is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona. She has at least one sister, Kara Rassi Arnaudy.

Since her husband, Thom Brennaman, has been with the Cincinnati Reds, she and her family have settled in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Polly and her family reside in Terrace Park in Cincinnati. Her mother, Martha Lewis Rassi, also moved to Cincinnati.

Both Polly and Martha are part of the local Inter Parish Ministry board. The Brennamans, together with Martha, are active in the ministry’s voluntary work.

Polly’s sister Kara often visits the Brennamans and Martha in Cincinnati. Kara’s four children and husband also attend Reds games with Polly and her kids.

Polly and Thom Brennaman’s Kids

Polly Rassi and Thomas Brennaman married in November 2000 and have been together for over two decades. They are parents to two children, their daughter, Ella Mae, and son, Luke Dawson.

Ella and Luke are alumni of Terrace Park High School. Luke also played baseball on the school team and played soccer when he was younger.

