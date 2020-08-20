Polly Brennaman Wiki: Facts about Thom Brennaman’s Wife

About Polly Brennaman Known As Polly Annette Rassi Age 47 Years Birth December 27, 1972 Gender Female Spouse Thom Brennaman November 2000 - Present Children Luke Dawson, Ella Mae Siblings Kara Rassi Arnaudy Parents Martha Lewis Rassi Address Cincinnati, Ohio Country United States Nationality American Hometown Scottsdale, Arizona

Thom Brennaman, the Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, was suspended on August 19, after he uttered an anti-gay slur on-air. The scandal has brought the attention on Thom Brennaman’s wife and family. Polly Brennaman has been seen by fans at Reds games with her kids and extended family. While Thom apologized for his comments, his future is unknown. But he certainly will have Polly in his corner the same way she supported him throughout his career. This Polly Brennaman wiki elaborates more on the announcer’s wife.

Polly Brennaman’s Family

Born Polly Annette Rassi on December 27, 1972, she is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona. She has at least one sister, Kara Rassi Arnaudy.

Since her husband, Thom Brennaman, has been with the Cincinnati Reds, she and her family have settled in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Polly and her family reside in Terrace Park in Cincinnati. Her mother, Martha Lewis Rassi, also moved to Cincinnati.

Both Polly and Martha are part of the local Inter Parish Ministry board. The Brennamans, together with Martha, are active in the ministry’s voluntary work.

Polly’s sister Kara often visits the Brennamans and Martha in Cincinnati. Kara’s four children and husband also attend Reds games with Polly and her kids.

Advertisement

Also Read: Nancy Juvonen Wiki – Facts About Jimmy Fallon’s Wife

Advertisement

Polly and Thom Brennaman’s Kids

Polly Rassi and Thomas Brennaman married in November 2000 and have been together for over two decades. They are parents to two children, their daughter, Ella Mae, and son, Luke Dawson.

Ella and Luke are alumni of Terrace Park High School. Luke also played baseball on the school team and played soccer when he was younger.

Don’t Miss: Facts to Know About “Jeopardy” Host Alex Trebek’s Wife, Jean Currivan Trebek