Peter Haskell Leaving WCBS 880: What Happened to the NY Radio Host?

Peter Haskell is one of the most noteworthy contemporary journalists with a career spanning three decades. But now the radio veteran is stepping back after revealing he is suffering from a condition. Peter Haskell announced he is leaving WCBS 880 AM in October 2022. New Yorkers who have listened to him deliver the news for a long time naturally had questions. They want to know what happened to Peter Haskell and if he will return to broadcasting in the future or if this is retirement for the veteran. Here’s what Peter Haskell said about leaving WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York.

Peter Haskell Retires from WCBS 880 AM

Peter Haskell graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and marketing. His earliest job in radio was in 1987 at WCTC-AM Radio in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and he was there for seven years.

He joined WCBS Newsradio 880 in 1994 and has been the voice delivering ground-breaking news to New Yorkers since then. He was one of the journalists covering 9/11, including occurrences like Hurricane Sandy, the Haiti earthquakes, and elections.

Haskell is two months short of completing 29 years at WCBS Newsradio 880. However, he announced he is not only leaving the station but also stepping back from his 35-year career on radio. His last day on the air will be on October 31.

FAREWELL. After 28-years as a reporter, I’ll be leaving WCBS on October 31st. It’s been the journey of a lifetime that has brought me immeasurable satisfaction. I’ve said for years, this is the best job in the world and I’ve loved it. — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) October 13, 2022

He also revealed that he suffers from a condition that influenced the decision. In a thread on his official Twitter page, Haskell said that he started noticing his voice was changing several years ago. He learned that it was because of spasmodic dysphonia.

Spasmodic dysphonia is a neurological disorder that affects voice and speech. A person diagnosed with it will experience involuntary spasms in the muscles that generate voice; their voice may crack, break, or sound strained. Thankfully, the disorder is not life-threatening.

Haskell’s bosses and colleagues have been accommodating of his condition. He said that they have always been supportive of him. So when he concluded that working with the disorder is “unsustainable,” he decided to step back from broadcasting.

The veteran journalist doesn’t have a new job lined up after leaving WCBS Newsradio 880. However, Peter Haskell is far from retiring. Perhaps he might stay connected to broadcasting in a different role that is not on-air.