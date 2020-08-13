Who Is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband, Perry Greene?

About Perry Greene Age 48 Years Birth November 9, 1971 Gender Male Spouse Marjorie Greene August 1995 - Present Nationality American Job President Alumni University of Georgia Works For Taylor Commercial Hometown Atlanta, Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene had a lot to look forward to on Tuesday, August 11. Not only was it the day to vote in the GOP primary in Georgia, but it was also the day she celebrated 25 years of marriage with her husband, Perry Greene. The polarizing Republican candidate for Congress has had her husband in her corner as her biggest supporter. Perry Greene, though, has a lowkey presence in his wife’s spotlight. Which makes the Internet curious about who Marjorie Greene is married to.

Perry Greene’s Education and Career

Perry Greene was born on November 9, 1971 and is a native of Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1996.

Soon after graduating, Green worked as an accountant for a year at Ernst & Young. But in 1997, he joined Taylor Construction, Inc as general manager.

Since 1999, Greene has been the president of Taylor Commercial, a building contractor business in Alpharetta. Greene has been running the company along with his wife since 2002.

Perry Greene and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Relationship

Marjorie and Perry Greene married on August 11, 1995. Which means they celebrated 25 years of marriage on the day of the GOP primary.

25 years ago, I said “I do.”Perry Greene and I have had some great adventures, but the best thing we’ve done has been… Posted by Marjorie Greene on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Advertisement

The couple have three children, a son and two daughters, they raised in Georgia.

Perry is, of course, supporting his wife’s political career. He hasn’t been spotted on the campaign trail as much as people hoped, and his social media activity is limited. However, he does share posts on social media supporting Marjorie.

