Amanda Bynes’ latest relationship with Paul Michael has had its ups and downs. But the former teen star seems to have some happy news about her life. A since-deleted social media post suggests that Bynes and Michael are expecting their first child together. This news comes after the couple had split and reunited in recent weeks. Michael is no celebrity, but he’s in the spotlight for dating the troubled star. Our Paul Michael wiki elaborates more on Amanda Bynes’ fiancé.

Paul Michael Has a Serbian Heritage

Paul Luka Michael was born on June 28, 1991 in Los Angeles County, California. His mother, Donna Milosevich Michael, resides in Woodland Hills and Michael has lived all his life in California.

Donna’s father, Luka Milosevich, and mother, Vera Milosevich, were born in Serbia. Luka settled in Pasadena after migrating to the U.S. from Herzegovina. He passed away in 2014, leaving behind Donna; her sister, Joy Jugovic; and her brother, Luka Milosevich Jr., along with their respective spouses and children.

Paul, whose middle name is a tribute to his grandfather, claims to be fluent in German, Spanish, and Italian besides English. He attended El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills until 2009.

Michael Met Amanda Bynes at AA

There’s not much known about Paul Michael at this point. He’s reportedly still in school and his father is said to be a “prominent” doctor in Los Angeles.

Michael reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction, which brought him to Alcoholics Anonymous. According to reports from early 2020, Michael met Amanda Bynes at AA sometime towards the end of 2019.

They had been together for several months when Bynes revealed their relationship through Instagram in February. Michael was not identified back then when Bynes shared they got engaged during Valentine’s Day to her Instagram followers.

Bynes and Michael Are Expecting Their First Child Together?

About three weeks after their engagement, Bynes and Michael split. Bynes, who is under conservatorship, needs her court-appointed guardians to sign off on a marriage license. Lynn Bynes, her mother, manages her finances and other affairs because of Bynes’ mental condition and reportedly won’t legally permit her to marry Michael.

It’s speculated as the reason why the couple ended their quick engagement. However, not only have the couple reunited, they appeared to announce in March that they are expecting their first child together.

In a series of now-deleted pictures on his Instagram, Michael shared an ultrasound featuring Bynes’ name with the caption, “Baby in the making.”

Bynes reportedly shared the same ultrasound on her social media, but the post was later removed. However, she did confirm that she and Michael are back together with two posts in early March. She celebrated being sober for a year and two months with him.

