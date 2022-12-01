Meet Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson’s Wife, Antonique Peterson

About Antonique Peterson Spouse Patrick Peterson (2012-Present) Children Paityn, Parker Siblings Anthony Jr, Courtney T Larry Sr Parents Jeanell Larry (Mother) Nationality American Job Physician Alumni Louisiana State University, Midwestern University

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is constantly in the spotlight, whether it’s for his podcast jab at rival Kyler Murray or his shirtless, chain-dancing celebrations. But his time, Patrick Peterson’s wife, Antonique Peterson, has piqued fans’ interest. The NFL pro’s wife is a doctor who prefers privacy online and has her Instagram account set to private. So we reveal more about Patrick Peterson’s wife in this Antonique Peterson wiki.

Antonique Peterson’s Family

Antonique Peterson (nee Larry) was born on October 12 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Jeanell Larry, a realtor. Her mom is married to Bryan Thomas, owner of Bee-Cutz Barbershop in Marrero, Louisiana.

Peterson was raised alongside her siblings, Anthony Jr. and Courtney T. Larry Sr. Sadly, her sister-in-law, Alexis Scott Larry, passed away in September 2019 and is survived by her kids Alyssa Larry and Courtney Larry, Jr.

Antonique Peterson’s Education and Career

Antonique Peterson went to Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. She attended Louisiana State University until 2011 to earn a degree in microbiology. Later, she studied at Midwestern University and graduated with an MA in Biomedical Science.

After a year, Peterson enrolled at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University to begin medical school. Her first daughter, Paityn, was born in 2015, so the four-year program was extended to five years. After graduating from medical school in 2018, she started her three-year residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix.

While doing her family medicine residency, Antonique Peterson was at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, she had two children aged four years old and three months, and she admits that this period was quite trying for her mentally.

During that period, the WAG quarantined herself in their family’s guesthouse while awaiting patients’ COVID-19 test results.

Patrick Peterson’s wife completed her residency in June 2021. She is the third doctor in the Larry family, and her medical practice is based in Minnesota.

Antonique Peterson and Patrick Peterson’s Relationship

Patrick and Antonique Peterson both attended LSU, where they met for the first time through a mutual friend. The pair started dating once they got to know each other.

After a few years, they got engaged on January 11, 2012. And they were married a short five months later.

The couple chose June 16, 2012, just before the footballer’s 22nd birthday, as their wedding date. The wedding, which was held at the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel, was attended by many of Peterson’s ex-Cardinals and LSU teammates.

The made-for-each-other couple is blessed with two daughters, Paityn and Parker Peterson. The Petersons are also involved in philanthropy; they recently went to Haiti to help the people in the county.