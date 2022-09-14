Who Is Patrick Kane’s Girlfriend, Amanda Grahovec?

About Amanda Grahovec Age 35 Years Birth September 30, 1986 Illinois Children Patrick Kane III (born November 12, 2020) Siblings Ashley, Eddy, Nicholas, Andrew, Kevin Parents Linda Terzolani Grahovec (Mother), Ed Grahovec (Father) Nationality American Job Interior Designer Alumni Harrington College of Design

Patrick Kane’s name continues to circulate the NHL trade rumor mill. If the Chicago Blackhawks alternate captain signs with a new team, the franchise also gains a new WAG in their community. Amanda Grahovec is Patrick Kane’s girlfriend and baby mama. She is private on social media and Kane doesn’t share anything about his personal life on social media either. It makes NHL fans extremely curious about who Amanda Grahovec is. So we delve into her background in this Amanda Grahovec wiki.

Amanda Grahovec’s Family

Yorkville, Illinois native Amanda Grahovec was born on September 30, 1986. She is one of six children born to Linda Terzolani Grahovec and Ed Grahovec. Her mother is of Italian ancestry and speaks the language besides English.

Amanda Grahovec has a sister named Ashley and four brothers, Eddy, Nicholas, Andrew, and Kevin.

Amanda Grahovec’s Education and Career

Amanda Grahovec graduated from Rosary High School in 2005. She later received a BFA in Interior Design from Harrington College of Design.

Grahovec was last known to be working as an interior designer at Chicago-based firm Horn Design. It’s unclear if she is still affiliated with the same company or any other business.

Amanda Grahovec and Patrick Kane’s Relationship and Kids

Patrick Kane was picked by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL draft. It is speculated that he met Amanda Grahovec while playing with the franchise. However, it’s unclear how long this low-key couple has been together.

Amanda Grahovec and Patrick Kane welcomed their first child together, a son named Patrick Timothy Kane III, on November 12, 2020.